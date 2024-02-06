Most people have heard of the Golden Rule. I saw an interview with Elon Musk by the Babylon Bee, a group that produces religious satire. At the end of the interview, they jokingly asked him to accept Jesus. When he started asking questions, they fell silent as if they had no idea what the Bible teaches about salvation or how to answer his elementary questions. It was clear that Musk is not a Christian, but he claimed to like the Golden Rule, and he recited everything pertaining to Christianity he could think of while being put on the spot.
While many businesses and universities can be antagonistic toward Christian values and beliefs, most would readily subscribe to the Golden Rule; "So whatever you wish that others would do to you, do also to them, for this is the Law and the Prophets." Matthew 7:12.
Have you ever heard of the Silver Rule? It states, "Whatever you do not want others to do to you, do not do that to them." While the Silver Rule could be seen as an explanation of the Golden Rule, it is a passive version that requires us to do nothing. The Golden Rule motivates us to actively do for others what we would want them to do for us.
When teaching Scripture, I encourage the listener to consider a verse in its context. In other words, look at the verses that come before and after the verse you are studying. The Golden Rule is in the context of the Sermon on the Mount preached by Jesus in Matthew chapters 5-7. Jesus had been teaching on prayer and how we should be persistent while praying and trusting God to provide good things for his children.
Did you realize that your acts of kindness can be an answer to the prayers of others? When Elon Musk mentioned the Golden Rule, his interviewers did not take his questions seriously. I wonder if they believe that people who die without professing faith in Jesus go to hell. If they do, then would they not want someone to warn them and tell them how to avoid God's wrath against sin and find forgiveness and salvation through faith in Christ?
Jesus taught that if we want God to forgive us, that we should forgive others. Have you thought about forgiving people who have wronged you as following the Golden Rule? Even if the other person is not sorry for their actions, you will relieve yourself of a burden by letting it go and trusting God to handle the situation for you. I know I did not deserve God's grace, so I need to remember to be gracious to others.
Galatians 5:14 says, "For the whole law is fulfilled in one word: 'You shall love your neighbor as yourself.'" Paul is quoting Jesus' great commandment. It is to be assumed that we love ourselves. We look after our basic needs because we care about what happens to us. Caring about other people motivates us to do something for them.
2 Corinthians 9:7 says, "God loves a cheerful giver." The principle is as we have received, we are also to give. Faithful church members commit a portion of their income to their place of worship for the work of the ministry. We do not manipulate people to give by promising them health and wealth, but the biblical principle is we can trust God to provide for us. If we only give so we can get something in return, we are not giving with the right attitude.
Practicing the Golden Rule is not a simple as it may seem at first. Think about Jesus. He gave up his life on the cross for others so that we could have the gift of eternal life. As a follower of Jesus, we are called to die to our selfish desires, and to live for God's glory as we seek to influence others to follow Christ.
