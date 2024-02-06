Most people have heard of the Golden Rule. I saw an interview with Elon Musk by the Babylon Bee, a group that produces religious satire. At the end of the interview, they jokingly asked him to accept Jesus. When he started asking questions, they fell silent as if they had no idea what the Bible teaches about salvation or how to answer his elementary questions. It was clear that Musk is not a Christian, but he claimed to like the Golden Rule, and he recited everything pertaining to Christianity he could think of while being put on the spot.

While many businesses and universities can be antagonistic toward Christian values and beliefs, most would readily subscribe to the Golden Rule; "So whatever you wish that others would do to you, do also to them, for this is the Law and the Prophets." Matthew 7:12.

Have you ever heard of the Silver Rule? It states, "Whatever you do not want others to do to you, do not do that to them." While the Silver Rule could be seen as an explanation of the Golden Rule, it is a passive version that requires us to do nothing. The Golden Rule motivates us to actively do for others what we would want them to do for us.

When teaching Scripture, I encourage the listener to consider a verse in its context. In other words, look at the verses that come before and after the verse you are studying. The Golden Rule is in the context of the Sermon on the Mount preached by Jesus in Matthew chapters 5-7. Jesus had been teaching on prayer and how we should be persistent while praying and trusting God to provide good things for his children.