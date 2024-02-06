The message of Christianity is that God can give us a new nature. While some claim to be Christian, Jesus told us that we could know the tree by the fruit it produces. A closer look at the characteristics we can expect from true believers will encourage us. The Apostle Paul describes the fruits of the Spirit in detail in Galatians 5:22-23, "But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such things there is no law."

The Greek word for love is agape. This is the kind of love that God has for us. The key to loving others is loving God. John writes in 1 John 4:20, "If anyone says, 'I love God,' and hates his brother, he is a liar; for he who does not love his brother whom he has seen cannot love God whom he has not seen." The cure for hatred is a life transformed by faith in the one true God.

The joy that comes from faith in God transcends circumstances. Someone has said that happiness happens, but joy abides within. Knowing we are loved and forgiven by God inspires us to endure the challenges of life. The other day, I watched Super Bowl LIV. When I watched it live, I was nervous that the Kansas City Chiefs would not be able to come back and win like they did throughout the playoffs. However, watching a replay is a different experience. Our joy is in believing our future is victorious.

Love, joy and peace come from our relationship with God. When we are at peace with God, we can experience the peace of God. We forfeit our peace when we give in to worry. There is so much in the world that we cannot control. When we come to terms that God is in control and we can trust him, we can have peace that surpasses our understanding, Philippians 4:7.4.

The next three characteristics are patience, kindness and goodness. The idea of patience is that Christians can endure injustice inflicted by others. No one can deny that Christians are persecuted all over the world. We may not think about that since we live in a country where most people claim they are Christians. According to the characteristics we are considering, the actual number of Christians is probably much lower. No one should have to endure persecution for his or her beliefs.