Natural foot logs are often quite dangerous to walk across. The foot log could be in a state of rot making it too weak to support your weight. The log may be slick from rain or fog. The log may not be secure at one or both ends. It could shift or roll, throwing you off.

Never attempt to walk across a foot log when you are alone. It is always best to be cautious and find a safer way across even if it costs you time to do so. It's better to be safe than sorry. A fall onto rocks below the foot log could leave you with a broken back.

The foot log I photographed here was placed by floodwaters and appears insecure at both ends.