The extravagance of a letter

A man who attended a funeral that I officiated wrote me a letter. He could have sent an email or a text message. Yet by sending a handwritten letter, he communicated more value than just the words on the page.
Paul, who by the Holy Spirit wrote most of the New Testament, shared, "I, Paul, write this greeting with my hand. This is the sign of genuineness in every letter of mine; it is the way I write." (2 Thessalonians 3:17.) This short sentence expresses a sense of urgency, personal engagement, and perhaps even some poor penmanship on his behalf. But, more importantly, he wants them to know how valuable his recipients are, prompting him to compose the greeting personally. This easily overlooked act of care highlights two benefits for us today.
First, recognize that a handwritten note is abnormal. In our digital age, short text messages and long-form emails have made communication faster, easier and less expensive. Gone are the days of sending a letter and waiting weeks for a reply. Families around the world can text each other in an instant. Your mailbox is the place to receive packages, perhaps bills, and junk mail. So when it seems weird to receive a hand-addressed envelope.
Yet the unique and abnormal nature of the analog envelope and letter elevates the level of care from the author to its recipient. Of course, in the time it takes to secure a pen, paper, envelope, and stamp, you can send a text message. But the cumbersome and unique process of analog pen and paper raises the level of care and thoughtfulness between writer and reader.
Second, a handwritten letter invites slowing both author and its reader. As the ocean gently laps the shore, the eyes roll through non-standardized penmanship, slowing the addressee of the note upon its reception, opening, and reading.
Authoring a handwritten note also slows down the writer. You can access a delete button when you write a document on the computer. You can cut sentences that do not fit. A right click of your mouse gives opens a world of synonyms. Yet, when you draft a letter, you may have to write, re-write, throw the paper away and begin again. Drawing pen across the page generates a commitment of concrete thought, increasing the impact of what is said.
With all the forms of communication available today, choosing to write with a pen to page as has been done for centuries is so unique that your care extends beyond the words on the page.
