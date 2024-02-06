The extravagance of a letter

A man who attended a funeral that I officiated wrote me a letter. He could have sent an email or a text message. Yet by sending a handwritten letter, he communicated more value than just the words on the page.

Paul, who by the Holy Spirit wrote most of the New Testament, shared, "I, Paul, write this greeting with my hand. This is the sign of genuineness in every letter of mine; it is the way I write." (2 Thessalonians 3:17.) This short sentence expresses a sense of urgency, personal engagement, and perhaps even some poor penmanship on his behalf. But, more importantly, he wants them to know how valuable his recipients are, prompting him to compose the greeting personally. This easily overlooked act of care highlights two benefits for us today.

First, recognize that a handwritten note is abnormal. In our digital age, short text messages and long-form emails have made communication faster, easier and less expensive. Gone are the days of sending a letter and waiting weeks for a reply. Families around the world can text each other in an instant. Your mailbox is the place to receive packages, perhaps bills, and junk mail. So when it seems weird to receive a hand-addressed envelope.