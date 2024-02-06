The difference between a house and a home

Do you live in a house or do you occupy a home? The word, home, has a soft and comforting sound to it. There is a question that we can ask ourselves and that is "What is the difference?"Britanica.com says that "a house is a building in which someone lives." A home can be any location that a person thinks of as a place they live and that belongs to them." It can be a tent, a boat, or in a box in an alley. Encyclopedia Britannica adds, also, that "Home can even be a place in your mind." When you say things like "There's no place like home, home sweet home and I'll be home for Christmas, to name a few descriptions, you may not be referring to a structure or building, particularly. Rather, more than likely, you are thinking of the emotional attachment you have to certain places or people. If those loved ones are present, they are a part of what we feel is home.

We feel comfortable, loved, familiar with, and attached to those people, and possibly the surroundings. We can feel at home with the mountains, or flatland, or whatever arouses feelings of belonging within us.

We seldom care in what kind of house, our loved ones occupy or what they look like. We're more interested in them as persons that bring back memories of our ties with them. Regardless of our reasons for wanting to go home, the yearning is still there. Our immediate family is quite possibly our main example of what we think of as home. If we attend family gatherings at Christmas time, on the Fourth of July or Easter, the reason is usually because those get-togethers bring enjoyment to us, and those with whom we share the celebration. We enjoy the warm, comfortable, loving feelings that we have, during those times. We are going home again, while we still can.