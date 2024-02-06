The Cook brothers: Early leaders in Missouri and Illinois

Louis Houck once wrote, "In the anxiety and struggle, excitement and enjoyment of the present we too often forget the men of the past. Soon all memory of their labor vanishes from the common recollection of men. Soon their very names become an unfamiliar sound...." So it is with three brothers, Nathaniel, John D. and Daniel P. Cook, who were instrumental in the early history of Southeast Missouri and Illinois. From humble beginnings, these men all achieved prominence in our region.

The brothers were sons of John D. and Mary Ann Mothershead Cook, who moved from Virginia to Scott County, Kentucky, after 1790. The oldest, Nathaniel, led a party of slave-owning Kentucky families to the Ste. Genevieve District of Upper Louisiana. The group obtained land in 1799-1800 near what is now Libertyville in St. Francois County.

The new Cook's Settlement prospered as a farming community. Nathaniel became a deputy surveyor for the U.S. after the Louisiana Purchase. He also bought land in 1812 adjacent to St. Michel, then sold it in 1819 as the site of Fredericktown. Cook served in several capacities for the new Madison County, and was elected representative to the Missouri Constitutional Convention in 1820. He stood as a candidate for first U.S. Senate from Missouri, but was defeated by Thomas Hart Benton. Nathaniel continued as a local official, speculated in land, and was the last of the brothers to die in 1852.