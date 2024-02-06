The community memory of Louis Napoleon Nelson

It seemed Cape Girardeau's historical awareness of African American participation in the Civil War had 150-year amnesia. When local history-keepers were queried, a vague memory of only one Black Civil War military man surfaced.

Long-ago patrons of the People's Cafe recalled the portrait of an old, stoic, uniformed man displayed in the restaurant. The Good Hope Street eatery was owned and operated by J.T. and Lessie Nelson and served primarily Black customers from 1956 to 1992. Most assumed the portrait related to Civil War history.

Who was the man and where was the portrait? Nosy inquiries in 2012 led me to the man's fourth- and fifth-generation descendants living in Cape Girardeau. Family lore and military archival materials reveal an interesting and complicated history. Depicted was Louis Napoleon Nelson, a Tennessee Confederate regiment servant, whose memory was honored by his grandson, Joe Thomas "J.T." Nelson.

Louis Napoleon Nelson was born circa 1846 at Ripley, Tennessee, one of 40 persons enslaved by James Oldham. At age 15, Nelson was sent to war with Oldham's sons, Edward (18) and Sidney (16), as cook and "bodyguard" of the teen-aged soldiers, "fired with enthusiasm for the Confederate cause." In time, Nelson's duties alongside Company M, 7th Tennessee Cavalry (Duckworth's), expanded to include "look out," and impromptu chaplain. Though Nelson could not read or write, legend was he knew Scripture from memory and led services for the soldiers before battles. Family lore says Louis was also given a firearm and fought alongside his white comrades at Shiloh, Brice's Crossroads and Vicksburg.