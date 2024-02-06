All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesDecember 24, 2022

The Christmas goose

This is a common Canada goose. I photographed it a few years ago while visiting Mingo National Wildlife Refuge near Puxico, Missouri. The Canada goose is a native North American bird. It is considered to be a migratory bird, but some of these birds will take up year-round residence in places as far south and farther south than Southeast Missouri...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

This is a common Canada goose. I photographed it a few years ago while visiting Mingo National Wildlife Refuge near Puxico, Missouri. The Canada goose is a native North American bird. It is considered to be a migratory bird, but some of these birds will take up year-round residence in places as far south and farther south than Southeast Missouri.

The tradition of having a goose as part of the Christmas feast began in Europe. That tradition did not catch on as well in America for various reasons, one of which was that turkeys were more available here than geese. Today turkey farms far outnumber goose farms. The cost to purchase and prepare a goose for Christmas dinner in today's economy can be as much as 10 times more.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

There are several known subspecies of the Canada goose, one of which is the smaller and shorter-necked Cackling Goose.

Merry Christmas, everyone!

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnNov. 1
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's...
ColumnOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting
ColumnOct. 25
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A gu...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy