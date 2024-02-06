The Christmas goose

This is a common Canada goose. I photographed it a few years ago while visiting Mingo National Wildlife Refuge near Puxico, Missouri. The Canada goose is a native North American bird. It is considered to be a migratory bird, but some of these birds will take up year-round residence in places as far south and farther south than Southeast Missouri.

The tradition of having a goose as part of the Christmas feast began in Europe. That tradition did not catch on as well in America for various reasons, one of which was that turkeys were more available here than geese. Today turkey farms far outnumber goose farms. The cost to purchase and prepare a goose for Christmas dinner in today's economy can be as much as 10 times more.