All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesJuly 23, 2022

The Block family -- early merchants in Richmond and Cape Girardeau

Zalma Block and his wife, Matilda (Rodney) Renfroe Block, built and operated St. Charles Hotel for many years. Most assume Zalma was the first or only member of the family to arrive in Cape. He arrived in the area as a child, however, and his parents and siblings were prominent in the business history of Cape Girardeau from 1820 until the late 1800s...

Bill Eddleman avatar
Bill Eddleman
Beginning section of the deed for 180 arpens (162 acres) from Simeon and Elizabeth Kenyon to Simon Block, dated Aug. 14, 1820. The land was part of Survey No. 217 lying east of Gordonville.
Beginning section of the deed for 180 arpens (162 acres) from Simeon and Elizabeth Kenyon to Simon Block, dated Aug. 14, 1820. The land was part of Survey No. 217 lying east of Gordonville.Courtesy of Cape Girardeau County Deed Book E, page 479

Zalma Block and his wife, Matilda (Rodney) Renfroe Block, built and operated St. Charles Hotel for many years. Most assume Zalma was the first or only member of the family to arrive in Cape. He arrived in the area as a child, however, and his parents and siblings were prominent in the business history of Cape Girardeau from 1820 until the late 1800s.

The Bloch/Block family was among the first Jewish families settling west of the Mississippi. Wolf Bloch arrived in America in the late 18th century, coming to Baltimore from Schwihau, Bohemia-then in Austria. He was successful and returned to Europe to convince his wife to return with him. She refused and obtained a divorce when he insisted on returning to Baltimore. He did convince several family members to emigrate, though. Prominent among these was Simon Block, later known as Simon Block Sr. -- not because the Cape Girardeau man was his son, but because he was the elder Simon Block of the family. Simon Sr. located first in Williamsburg, Virginia, then St. Louis. He relocated to Ste. Genevieve and St. Charles, before finally moving to Cincinnati, Ohio.

Simon Z. Block Jr. initially settled in Richmond, Virginia, which had a large Jewish community in the early 1800s. After establishing himself as a merchant, he was likely the Simon Block who married Sukey Jacobs in Richmond on March 30, 1803. Sukey was a nickname for Susan, and the local family's matriarch was Susan. Simon Jr. likely served in a Virginia regiment in the War of 1812, although he was older than most of the soldiers in this war.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

For unknown reasons, but probably mercantile opportunities and the presence of other Block family members, Simon Jr. and family left Virginia before 1820 for Missouri. By summer 1820, the family was in Cape Girardeau County. Shortly after arrival, Simon purchased part of the Spanish land grant of Simeon Kenyon, about a mile and a half east of Gordonville. This location was good farmland, but at the time also was near the successful Hubble's Mill. It is unclear what ventures Simon Jr. pursued, but it required labor because he owned seven slaves over age 10 in 1820.

Other Block cousins who came to America also found their livelihood in Missouri. Brothers Levi and Hyman Block settled in Troy and Perryville, respectively, in about 1817. Phineas Block came to Cape briefly, and married his distant cousin Delia Block, Simon Jr.'s daughter. The couple moved to Louisiana, Missouri, and Phineas prospered with the firm of Block and McCune, which owned the Northern Mississippi Steamship Company.

Simon Jr. and Susan had a large family of eleven children, two boys and nine girls, with one more child expected by 1825. Unfortunately, by July 1825, Simon took ill. Gradually weakening, he passed away on August 15. Although he left little mark on the history of Cape Girardeau, his widow and children were to be among the most prominent residents of the city after his death.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
ColumnDec. 7
Conservation Column: Seeing Missouri's Woodpeckers
ColumnDec. 4
Smith: Making the border secure again

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy