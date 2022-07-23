The Block family -- early merchants in Richmond and Cape Girardeau

Zalma Block and his wife, Matilda (Rodney) Renfroe Block, built and operated St. Charles Hotel for many years. Most assume Zalma was the first or only member of the family to arrive in Cape. He arrived in the area as a child, however, and his parents and siblings were prominent in the business history of Cape Girardeau from 1820 until the late 1800s.

The Bloch/Block family was among the first Jewish families settling west of the Mississippi. Wolf Bloch arrived in America in the late 18th century, coming to Baltimore from Schwihau, Bohemia-then in Austria. He was successful and returned to Europe to convince his wife to return with him. She refused and obtained a divorce when he insisted on returning to Baltimore. He did convince several family members to emigrate, though. Prominent among these was Simon Block, later known as Simon Block Sr. -- not because the Cape Girardeau man was his son, but because he was the elder Simon Block of the family. Simon Sr. located first in Williamsburg, Virginia, then St. Louis. He relocated to Ste. Genevieve and St. Charles, before finally moving to Cincinnati, Ohio.

Simon Z. Block Jr. initially settled in Richmond, Virginia, which had a large Jewish community in the early 1800s. After establishing himself as a merchant, he was likely the Simon Block who married Sukey Jacobs in Richmond on March 30, 1803. Sukey was a nickname for Susan, and the local family's matriarch was Susan. Simon Jr. likely served in a Virginia regiment in the War of 1812, although he was older than most of the soldiers in this war.