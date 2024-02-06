The bird is a fisherman

The refuge was very quiet on this day. It was as if the wild animals were mimicking people staying home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. I did see a few turkey vultures, a few raccoons and a brood of six young wood ducks trailing their mother through lily pad-covered water.

The great blue heron pictured here was easily the feature of the day. It stood like a statue in duckweed-choked water no more than 4 inches deep. Probably because of the heat, combined with his hunger, he seemed unafraid of me. He was all alone as I watched him fish for about 15 minutes. He made only one jab into the water as I watched. How he saw the little fish beneath the duckweed I do not know. I thanked him and moved on, while he stayed put and fished.