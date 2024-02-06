All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesMarch 25, 2023

The Bible — down to earth

The Bible is intensely practical. Yes, it is complex, easily misunderstood and often misapplied. Even Peter, one of Jesus' apostles, agrees with its difficulty and ease of manipulation (2 Peter 3:15 -- 16.) However, the Bible is also exceptionally down-to-earth. ...

Robert Hurtgen avatar
Robert Hurtgen

The Bible is intensely practical. Yes, it is complex, easily misunderstood and often misapplied. Even Peter, one of Jesus' apostles, agrees with its difficulty and ease of manipulation (2 Peter 3:15 -- 16.) However, the Bible is also exceptionally down-to-earth. For example, in 1 Kings 19, the prophet Elijah is deeply discouraged, running for his life and worn out. His demeanor is such that he tells the Lord, "I have had enough" (1 Kings 19:4, NLT.) Yet, in God's kindness, he sends an angel to care for him, highlighting actions to take when, as Popeye says, "That's all I can stands, cuz I can't stands n'more."

First, an angel was sent to Elijah as a reminder that while we may be tempted to isolate ourselves when discouraged, we need others. Genesis 1:26 tells us that man was made "in our image." We have been created out of community for community. We thrive with others as much as we think we need no one.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Secondly, Elijah lay down beneath a broom tree and slept, awakened by the angel to eat and drink some water, then sleep some more. Sleep is vital to your well-being. Matthew Walker, Professor of Neuroscience and Psychology at UC Berkley and one of the world's leading sleep experts, writes, ""The best bridge between despair and hope is a good night's sleep." Developing a good sleep routine is one of the best actions you can take for your health and well-being.

Lastly, the angel awakened him to freshly baked bread. So he ate, drank water, slept more, then ate and drank again. This a reminder that your physical health directly impacts your spirit and emotions. A Christian psychologist was once asked how he treats his patients with depression or anxiety. "Oh, that's easy," he replied, "I [begin with giving them] three pills. ... Good exercise, good sleep and good diet." Your physical, emotional and spiritual health should not be treated as separate containers with no impact on each other but as three ingredients to the unique recipe of you.

The best thing you can do this next week for your life is to surround yourself with people you love, eat some good food together, then send them home so you can go to sleep. All three are evidences of God's grace and love toward you.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnOct. 25
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A gu...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
ColumnOct. 19
Thompson Rehder: Amendment 3: A crossroads for Missouri's pr...
ColumnOct. 16
McCallian: Health care crisis in Southeast Missouri: Why loc...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy