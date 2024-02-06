The beauty of giving

Gifts are to build each other up. One year for Christmas I purchased a coffee cup large enough to hold three liters of liquid for a family member. I thought it was great. I was the only one. The problem was I did not get anything else. A few months later the great gift was decorating the garage sale table.

Ephesians 4:29 says "Let everything you say be good and helpful, so that your words will be an encouragement to those who hear them" (NLT). The principle "being good and helpful" can be transferred to the gifts you give. The gifts you give should encourage others and be helpful. Not be the source of your humor.

God is the source of all gifts. James 1:17 declares, "Every good and perfect gift is from above," You cannot give perfect gifts. Good gifts. Nice gifts. Encouraging gifts. But the gifts you give this year will fade. Batteries will run out. Sweaters will stretch. Colors will run. Only the gifts of God, complete forgiveness and eternal life last forever.

Your desire to give reflects the love of God instilled within you because he loved you first. Even if you are uncertain he is. That you are slightly concerned about giving a good gift. A meaningful gift reflects a Creator's love in caring for others. We give each other because God has given to us.