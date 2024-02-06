All sections
FeaturesNovember 24, 2018

The beauty of giving

Let the shopping begin! Well, continue. Without shopping, there can be no gift giving. When it comes to the art of discerning what type of gift to get combined with the hunt of finding the right gift and staying within a budget, to echo the great Sherlock Holmes, "the game is afoot." I would like to offer three guides to gifts for Christmas 2018...

Robert Hurtgen avatar
Robert Hurtgen

By Robert Hurtgen

Let the shopping begin! Well, continue. Without shopping, there can be no gift giving. When it comes to the art of discerning what type of gift to get combined with the hunt of finding the right gift and staying within a budget, to echo the great Sherlock Holmes, "the game is afoot." I would like to offer three guides to gifts for Christmas 2018.

Celebrate the giver. One reason Paul wrote to the Philippian church, known as New Testament book of Philippians, was to thank them for their giving to him, of their own volition, in his time of need, when no one else did. He did more than write a long thank-you note. He celebrated them as givers. When you receive a gift celebrate the one who gave the gift to you. Even if at the time Ralphie couldn't appreciate good old Aunt Clara's gift of the pink bunny suit pajamas he could come later in life -- much, much, later in life -- enjoy the memory.

Gifts are to build each other up. One year for Christmas I purchased a coffee cup large enough to hold three liters of liquid for a family member. I thought it was great. I was the only one. The problem was I did not get anything else. A few months later the great gift was decorating the garage sale table.

Ephesians 4:29 says "Let everything you say be good and helpful, so that your words will be an encouragement to those who hear them" (NLT). The principle "being good and helpful" can be transferred to the gifts you give. The gifts you give should encourage others and be helpful. Not be the source of your humor.

God is the source of all gifts. James 1:17 declares, "Every good and perfect gift is from above," You cannot give perfect gifts. Good gifts. Nice gifts. Encouraging gifts. But the gifts you give this year will fade. Batteries will run out. Sweaters will stretch. Colors will run. Only the gifts of God, complete forgiveness and eternal life last forever.

Your desire to give reflects the love of God instilled within you because he loved you first. Even if you are uncertain he is. That you are slightly concerned about giving a good gift. A meaningful gift reflects a Creator's love in caring for others. We give each other because God has given to us.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

