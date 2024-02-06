All sections
featuresMay 21, 2022

The attitude of Christ

One of my favorite passages of Scripture concerning the Christian attitude is found in the book of Philippians. The Apostle Paul writes, "Adopt the same attitude as that of Christ Jesus, who existing in the form of God, did not consider equality with God as something to be exploited. ...

Shawn Wasson avatar
Shawn Wasson

One of my favorite passages of Scripture concerning the Christian attitude is found in the book of Philippians. The Apostle Paul writes, "Adopt the same attitude as that of Christ Jesus, who existing in the form of God, did not consider equality with God as something to be exploited. Instead, he emptied himself by assuming the form of a servant, taking on the likeness of humanity. And when he had come as a man, he humbled himself by being obedient to the point of death -- even to death on a cross. For this reason, God highly exalted him and gave him the name that is above every name, so that at the name of Jesus every knee will bow -- in heaven and on earth and under the earth -- and that every tongue will confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father." Philippians 2:5-11, Christian Standard Bible.

When we speak of the mind of Christ, we are referring to his attitude. We will not have the ability to comprehend the mind of God until we get to heaven. Jesus models perfection for us, and we can do no better than to imitate him. Followers of Christ must remember to conform to Jesus instead of trying to change Jesus to fit our preferences.

When I listen to people talk about Jesus, it is apparent that many of them are not using the Bible to inform their beliefs. Was Jesus someone who intentionally broke the rules to overthrow oppressors? Was he someone who had a stricter interpretation of the Ten Commandments, believing that thinking about adultery makes one an adulterer? Did he come in a spirit of rebellion or holiness?

Instead of seeking to be worshipped as the king, the Bible says that Jesus emptied himself of his glory and took on the form of a servant. Have you thought about the fact that God was one of us through the incarnation? Several years ago, Alanis Morissette wrote a song by the title, "What if God was One of Us." This is proof that people are biblically ignorant. I do not mean that as an insult. What I mean is that they have not read the Bible, therefore they do not know what is written in it.

In the above passage we see that Jesus was a servant-leader and did not rely on positional authority. I cannot comprehend the power he had available to him as he was beaten, mocked, scourged, and then crucified. He gave his life on the cross, no one took it from him. Many Christian martyrs have been willing to die for their faith, but none had the supernatural power to kill their oppressors and set themselves free. Jesus did not simply accept his fate, he fulfilled God's word.

If Jesus came for social liberation, why did he not liberate himself from the Romans and the religious authorities who sought to kill him? It is because he was fully obedient to the Father's will. Jesus is the sacrificial lamb of God whose blood was shed on behalf of sinners.

This passage of Scripture teaches us a principle. If we humble ourselves now, we will be glorified later. If we are full of pride, the day will come that we will be humiliated. As a college student who majored in psychology and minored in sociology, I would have professors mock this concept. My Christian faith leads me to trust the Bible completely. I do believe that one day everyone who has ever lived will bow the knee to Jesus and declare that he is Lord.

Have you accepted Jesus as Lord and submitted to him as your king? Are you developing a Christ-like attitude? Paul challenges us in this area because we are not automatically obedient to God's word. We must read, understand, and decide to follow Jesus by grace through faith.

