The aftermath of 9/11

Last Monday was Patriot Day, also known as the anniversary of 9/11. Did you take time this past week to reflect on the events that led up to this tragedy? Innocent civilians were savagely murdered by Islamic extremists. Up until that time, many Americans did not take the threat of terrorism too seriously -- even though we had been warned. We were confident that our battles would always be fought on foreign soil.

There were some who blamed the victims. The United States, the melting pot of the world, was not deserving of punishment for our way of life. Our freedoms were weaponized against us by those who wanted to harm us. Instead of pointing out the true evil of the mindset that led to such behavior, we began to lose our freedoms. Do you remember what it was like to fly before 9/11?

I worked at the St. Louis airport, for a vending company, when I was in college. I loved seeing welcome parties in the terminals who greeted soldiers, family travelers and missionaries. At the same time, I was aware of how vulnerable our airports were. I had a good relationship with the people working the gates, and they would often let me go through without unloading my cart to X-ray boxes of candy and chips.

TSA workers are the first line of defense against terrorism. Nowadays, they have no choice but to treat everyone with suspicion. I do not enjoy feeling like a suspect when I go through security checkpoints. Our only choice, if we want to board an airplane, is to sacrifice freedom for safety. We live in a sinful world, so we need the good guys to stop the bad guys. Unfortunately, the rules put in place to protect us can end up making us more dependent on others.

Do you remember feeling overwhelmed during 9/11? Perhaps you have experienced other traumatic events that caused you to feel hopeless. What do you do in those times? When I think about the following week after September 11, 2001, I remember the churches being full of people seeking for answers.