Talking about character

Lest you think these are all just anonymous postings, some of the names on that list are celebrities, including Reese Witherspoon, Sheryl Crow, Patricia Arquette, Viola Davis, Molly Ringwald, and the list goes on and on.

Many of the men singled out as predators are well-known, too. Bill Cosby of TV sitcom fame leads the list, followed by Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer, Al Franken and a legion of others of both national and political fame. It leaves one to ask the question, "Who is not on the list?"

There is little an individual can do about such harassment in nonpolitical settings. However, we can do something about such people leading our country in our states and in Washington, D.C. As the title of this column suggests, I am talking about the character of those we elect to high office.

Many of the basic principles of our government came from the Bible. What does the Bible say about the qualifications for leadership? You can find it in several places, but the best and most concise is in I Timothy. To qualify for leadership, it tells us a person must be trustworthy, above reproach, the husband of one wife, self-controlled, sober-minded, respectable and disciplined. This last trait is further defined as "having one's emotions, impulses, and desires under control."

The point of this column is that comments such as "He promised to drain the swamp" and "He is a millionaire, he must be smart" may register as important. Of course, what is important to you may not be as important to me. We are all going to look at political candidates through different windows. However, one requirement should lead the list for each one of us is personified in the word "character."

We want people in leadership positions we can trust, who have high standards of morality, integrity and honesty, and always will lean on the founding principles of our country. The word is "character." Put it on your list for the elections of 2018 and 2020.