"Take care of yourself and each other."

Sometimes I wonder who the late Jerry Springer might have become had he won a certain election.
Long ago, this columnist spent a couple of hours with Springer -- the man America would later know as the longtime ringmaster of the country's most scandalous daytime talk show.
The venue was Stambaugh Auditorium, a majestic opera house in Youngstown, Ohio.
It was 1982, and Springer was one of three Democrats debating that night -- hoping to win that year's nomination for governor of the Buckeye State.
He would finish a distant third, and his career in politics was effectively over.
The Jewish grandson of a woman who died in a Nazi concentration camp in Poland, Springer emigrated to the U.S., became a lawyer and moved to Cincinnati -- where in time, he got himself elected to the city council.
Caught red-handed for writing a personal check to a prostitute, Springer immediately confessed.
Despite having made a mistake in an otherwise unforgiving era, an error that would have torpedoed most political careers, Springer later became mayor of the Queen City at age 33.
Even when people forgive, they have long memories.
The candidate's gubernatorial opponents did not let voters forget the married Springer's antics in the mid-1970s, and he received just 20% of the primary vote.
Springer gravitated to local television news, becoming the city's most popular anchor and winning many Emmy awards for his commentaries.
Offered an eponymous daytime talk show in Chicago, Springer presided over a serious-minded program focused on issues.
The ratings tanked.
Paired with a new producer and with Springer's willing participation, the show went low, veering without apology into tabloid sensationalism.
Topics included adultery, homosexuality, transsexuality, prostitution and hate groups.
Typically a guest caught in deviant behavior was brought onto the set to be confronted by a spouse or other family member.
Fighting frequently broke out, with Springer standing off to the side watching the spectacle.
Subsequent shows would bring different guests but with remarkably similar conclusions.
Rinse and repeat.
Like rubberneckers at an accident scene, viewers could not turn away.
Ratings for the Springer show soared.
According to The New York Times, by 1998, Springer was beating the higher-minded Oprah Winfrey Show in many markets.
Late in his life and after wrapping the show, which made him wealthy, in 2018, Springer admitted his program had little, if any, redeeming value.
I remember what could have been.
That long-ago night in a Youngstown concert hall, I talked one-on-one with Springer and found him down-to-earth, thoughtful, articulate and well-versed in the issues.
He answered every question with substance, and this at-the-time novice reporter was suitably impressed.
If he had won in 1982, I imagine a much different course for Springer's life.
Considering the choices Springer made to chase wealth and sacrifice principles, the story of the rich young ruler comes to mind.
Forgive my paraphrase which follows of the tale found in three of the synoptic Gospels: Matthew 19, Mark 10 and Luke 18.
What must I do to inherit eternal life?
You know the commandments; follow them, Jesus advised.
But I know them and have followed them since my youth, Lord.
Jesus, looking at him, loved him.
There is one thing you lack: sell all that you have and give it to the poor and you will have riches in heaven.
The young man walked away from Jesus for he had much wealth.
Springer's life brought him wealth but savaged his reputation and I suspect damaged his soul.
Part of Springer, like the rich young ruler, wanted to be better, I'm persuaded.
The price was simply too high.
Since I'd like to finish this missive on a positive note, remember the way Springer finished his commentaries on the show that often featured flying furniture, angry shouts and boisterous audiences.
Springer ended his program the same way for 27 years -- and his words form the title of this column.
I'd like to think Springer, for all his regrettable choices, showed us his real self in these seven words:
"Take care of yourself and each other."
If I had a chance to speak to Jerry Springer one more time, I would have challenged him about a comment he made to law school graduates in 2008.
As reported by The Week magazine, Springer's commencement remarks included the following.
I've been virtually everything you can't respect -- a lawyer, a mayor, a major-market news anchor and a talk show host. Pray for me. If I get to heaven, we're all going.
Here's a rejoinder that might be offered.
"Jerry, I'm persuaded God is endlessly forgiving, more than we can ever hope or imagine. I hope you discovered that reality when you crossed the threshold between this life and the next on April 27."
