"Take care of yourself and each other."

Sometimes I wonder who the late Jerry Springer might have become had he won a certain election.

Long ago, this columnist spent a couple of hours with Springer -- the man America would later know as the longtime ringmaster of the country's most scandalous daytime talk show.

The venue was Stambaugh Auditorium, a majestic opera house in Youngstown, Ohio.

It was 1982, and Springer was one of three Democrats debating that night -- hoping to win that year's nomination for governor of the Buckeye State.

He would finish a distant third, and his career in politics was effectively over.

The Jewish grandson of a woman who died in a Nazi concentration camp in Poland, Springer emigrated to the U.S., became a lawyer and moved to Cincinnati -- where in time, he got himself elected to the city council.

Caught red-handed for writing a personal check to a prostitute, Springer immediately confessed.

Despite having made a mistake in an otherwise unforgiving era, an error that would have torpedoed most political careers, Springer later became mayor of the Queen City at age 33.

Even when people forgive, they have long memories.

The candidate's gubernatorial opponents did not let voters forget the married Springer's antics in the mid-1970s, and he received just 20% of the primary vote.

Springer gravitated to local television news, becoming the city's most popular anchor and winning many Emmy awards for his commentaries.

Offered an eponymous daytime talk show in Chicago, Springer presided over a serious-minded program focused on issues.

The ratings tanked.

Paired with a new producer and with Springer's willing participation, the show went low, veering without apology into tabloid sensationalism.

Topics included adultery, homosexuality, transsexuality, prostitution and hate groups.

Typically a guest caught in deviant behavior was brought onto the set to be confronted by a spouse or other family member.

Fighting frequently broke out, with Springer standing off to the side watching the spectacle.

Subsequent shows would bring different guests but with remarkably similar conclusions.

Rinse and repeat.

Like rubberneckers at an accident scene, viewers could not turn away.

Ratings for the Springer show soared.

According to The New York Times, by 1998, Springer was beating the higher-minded Oprah Winfrey Show in many markets.

Late in his life and after wrapping the show, which made him wealthy, in 2018, Springer admitted his program had little, if any, redeeming value.