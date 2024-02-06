My daughter and I recently ran a half-marathon together. It was her first half-marathon and longest distance she has run. We had a perfect day for running. The morning began in the mid-30s, and as the sun rose, the temperatures hovered in the mid-40s. We ran the route together and just had a great day. She even won first in her age group. She was, however, the only one her age in her age group. But she still came in first. Her prize is a reminder that success goes to those who show up.

There are many people in the world who long to be successful. Success can be a thriving business. Success can be a happy and fulfilling marriage. Success can be children who have a better life and more opportunities than you. The application of success is nearly endless. However, many people long for success, but few show up and pursue their goals. Success goes to those who show up.

When David was still a shepherd boy, he was taking food to his brothers on the battlefield. When he arrived, he found Israel's army in their tents and Goliath, their greatest foe, standing alone in the battlefield taunting them. Trusting the Lord and leaning on the experiences of God's deliverance from danger, David took on mighty Goliath. With one stone between his eyes from the slingshot of a shepherd, the mighty warrior dropped to the ground. Success came to David because he first showed up and then acted on God's prompting.