My daughter and I recently ran a half-marathon together. It was her first half-marathon and longest distance she has run. We had a perfect day for running. The morning began in the mid-30s, and as the sun rose, the temperatures hovered in the mid-40s. We ran the route together and just had a great day. She even won first in her age group. She was, however, the only one her age in her age group. But she still came in first. Her prize is a reminder that success goes to those who show up.
There are many people in the world who long to be successful. Success can be a thriving business. Success can be a happy and fulfilling marriage. Success can be children who have a better life and more opportunities than you. The application of success is nearly endless. However, many people long for success, but few show up and pursue their goals. Success goes to those who show up.
When David was still a shepherd boy, he was taking food to his brothers on the battlefield. When he arrived, he found Israel's army in their tents and Goliath, their greatest foe, standing alone in the battlefield taunting them. Trusting the Lord and leaning on the experiences of God's deliverance from danger, David took on mighty Goliath. With one stone between his eyes from the slingshot of a shepherd, the mighty warrior dropped to the ground. Success came to David because he first showed up and then acted on God's prompting.
Too often we wait for perfect conditions and ideal circumstances before we take action. In church, I'll hear phrases such as, "Wait until God opens a door of opportunity." As well-meaning as that sounds, in reality, you become passive, waiting for certainty and assurances that God is opening not just a door but the door you want.
Often God propels you to a life of obedience in something completely unexpected because you showed up to where you thought you needed to be, trusting God's providential hand to lead you to exactly where He wanted you to be.
When we show up with an open heart and ready hands, God can work through our lives in unimaginable ways. David was delivering food to his brothers when he felt a call from God to step onto the battlefield. He would never have heard that call if he hadn't shown up.
