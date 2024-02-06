Stepping out from the crowd

Jesus recognized not everyone in the crowd was going to embrace the radical invitation he presented. Some will, most will not. Few will separate themselves from the crowd to pursue the life they didn't know they wanted.

At every major sporting event there are cameras everywhere. Yet, not all the cameras are fixed on the game taking place on the field. Many of the camera operators are searching the crowd, looking for those people who are different than everybody else. They are looking for those shirtless men who are showing off their painted "dad-bods," even if the temperature is well below freezing. They are looking for the sleeping baby, oblivious to what is happening all around. The cameras are panning the crowd for someone who is set apart from the rest.

A trait of living a life you never knew you wanted is to recognize your life has to be slightly different than the crowd around you. In a similar way to those who distinguish themselves at a sporting event, Jesus is calling all who will listen to distinguish themselves from the world around them. Change that lasts is choosing what Jesus offers, not just rejecting what you no longer want.

To live a life you never knew you wanted, be prepared to be slightly different than those around you.