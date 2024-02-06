"Stay at the foot of the cross."

In 1959, a new anthology series called "The Twilight Zone" hit the broadcast airwaves.

Of all the TV I've watched in my life, and in full disclosure I saw this only much later in a re-run, Episode No. 8 ("Time Enough at Last") is a half hour that stays with me.

Burgess Meredith, who was famously known as Sylvester Stallone's crusty trainer in the "Rocky" movies, played a bank teller who wore thick lenses to correct his poor eyesight.

He kept a book underneath his counter and stole glances at the pages whenever he could -- and his boss would chastise him.

His wife made fun of his preoccupation.

Meredith's character didn't care -- he loved to read.

One day Meredith goes into the bank vault and while he was sequestered in the secure room, a nuclear explosion destroys everything and everyone.

Meredith alone survived.

The myopic teller emerges and walks around in a daze until he finds the remnants of the public library.

Books everywhere.

He is jubilant.

Meredith makes a stack of all the volumes he's wanted to read but never before had the time.

No wife left to judge him.

No boss left to chastise him.

Time enough at last -- to read.

If you recall the episode, you know what's coming -- and if you haven't, perhaps you've sensed it already.

In his excitement, as Meredith gets ready to tear into his first book, his eyeglasses fall off his face and the lenses shatter.

His uncorrected sight is so poor he can no longer read.

The episode ends with Meredith sobbing.

It is one of the saddest moments for me in all the TV I've ever watched.

I also love to read -- and when a turn of phrase strikes me, I enjoy sharing it with the readers of this column.

In an unauthorized biography of Vince Lombardi, 1998's "When Pride Still Mattered," the legendary football coach gives an instruction to his favorite player -- the rambunctious and rebellious Paul Hornung.