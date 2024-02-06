"Stay at the foot of the cross."

In 1959, a new anthology series called "The Twilight Zone" hit the broadcast airwaves.
Of all the TV I've watched in my life, and in full disclosure I saw this only much later in a re-run, Episode No. 8 ("Time Enough at Last") is a half hour that stays with me.
Burgess Meredith, who was famously known as Sylvester Stallone's crusty trainer in the "Rocky" movies, played a bank teller who wore thick lenses to correct his poor eyesight.
He kept a book underneath his counter and stole glances at the pages whenever he could -- and his boss would chastise him.
His wife made fun of his preoccupation.
Meredith's character didn't care -- he loved to read.
One day Meredith goes into the bank vault and while he was sequestered in the secure room, a nuclear explosion destroys everything and everyone.
Meredith alone survived.
The myopic teller emerges and walks around in a daze until he finds the remnants of the public library.
Books everywhere.
He is jubilant.
Meredith makes a stack of all the volumes he's wanted to read but never before had the time.
No wife left to judge him.
No boss left to chastise him.
Time enough at last -- to read.
If you recall the episode, you know what's coming -- and if you haven't, perhaps you've sensed it already.
In his excitement, as Meredith gets ready to tear into his first book, his eyeglasses fall off his face and the lenses shatter.
His uncorrected sight is so poor he can no longer read.
The episode ends with Meredith sobbing.
It is one of the saddest moments for me in all the TV I've ever watched.
I also love to read -- and when a turn of phrase strikes me, I enjoy sharing it with the readers of this column.
In an unauthorized biography of Vince Lombardi, 1998's "When Pride Still Mattered," the legendary football coach gives an instruction to his favorite player -- the rambunctious and rebellious Paul Hornung.
Hornung is suspended in 1963 by the National Football League for a full year for gambling.
When the league allowed the player referred to as "Golden Boy" to return to the field, Hornung met with Lombardi.
Lombardi, a devout Roman Catholic who went to mass every morning, had a simple message for Hornung.
The message reflected the New York-born coach's faith and his insistence that Hornung toe the line in the future.
The phrase?
"Stay at the foot of the cross."
Lombardi meant Hornung's partying days were done.
His association with gamblers was over.
As far as we know, Hornung obeyed Lombardi's edict until he joined the New Orleans Saints in 1967.
Stay at the foot of the cross.
When Jesus was dying on Calvary's tree, the gospels tell us his disciples fled, fearing Rome would turn on them next.
It was the women who remained, although John's gospel tells us the so-called "beloved disciple" (almost certainly the book's author) was also present.
They stayed at the foot of the cross.
When his body was moved to Joseph of Arimethea's tomb, it was the women who arrived on the morning of Easter to anoint his body with the burial spice myrrh.
It is said that humans have a fight-or-flight impulse.
Too often, I've listened to the voice in my head telling me to run, to get away from impending trouble.
The New Testament tells us Jesus "set his face" for Jerusalem, refusing to flee and traveled to the city where his earthly life was lost (Luke 9:51).
Yes, I love a great turn of phrase.
Stay at the foot of the cross is a message to hang in there and weather the storm.
Stay at the foot of the cross says don't yield to temptation.
Plant your feet. Look forward not back. Stay.
Stay at the foot of the cross.
Jesus' way.
