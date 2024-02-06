Starting spring plants

Spring is here, and nicer weather is coming. We've had some cold nights and mornings and probably will till mid to late April. You just have to watch the forecast. I moved some small plants from my work room out to the greenhouse. If temperatures get down to freezing, some of the plants, such as peppers, will freeze. We have a small wood stove in the greenhouse. So, we'll crank it up if needed.

One plant I moved out to the greenhouse was kohlrabi. Kohlrabi is kind of a cross between a cabbage and turnip. Kind of! The best time to plant kohlrabi is five or six weeks before the expected last frost. We hardly ever get them out this early. If we get them out the middle of April, we are doing well. You can plant indoors and then transplant, or you can plant right in the garden. The plants will need 10 inches between them to allow them to grow and mature. Once the plant is about 8 to 10 inches tall, they will begin forming a bulb about an inch above ground level right in the stem. This bulb will grow until it's 2 to 5 inches across. Some grow huge.

We normally start eating one now and then when it's about 2 inches across. We pull ours. We eat them raw and usually right out by the garden. I peel it with my pocket knife and then add Lawry's Seasoning Salt, which I carry in the side-by-side. Pretty tasty. Our old dog, Dutchess, liked them as well. We'll introduce Grace when we get our first kohlrabi. Kohlrabi prefers mild or cool weather. It is grown throughout the season in the North, and during fall and winter in the South.