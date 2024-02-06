Spicing up skinless chicken breasts

By Susan McClanahan
Boneless skinless chicken breasts have become one of the most versatile proteins to use.
The possibilities of what you can prepare with this cut of meat is nearly endless. Years ago, boneless skinless chicken breasts received poor reviews as many people overcooked them, or did not season them well.
The recipes I am sharing with you today certainly do not lack in flavor or seasoning, and take your plain chicken breasts to another level.
Simple ingredients add up to simply fantastic flavor in this fast recipe that everyone will rave about. It's likely to become a new family favorite at your house.
Pound chicken breasts slightly with a meat mallet to uniform thickness; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place flour in a shallow bowl. Dip chicken in flour to coat both sides; shake off excess.
In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally. Remove with a slotted spoon; drain on paper towels. Discard drippings, reserving 2 tablespoons in pan. Cook chicken in butter and reserved drippings 4 to 6 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 165 degrees. Remove and keep warm.
Add garlic, rosemary and pepper flakes to skillet; cook and stir 1 minute. Add broth and lemon juice; bring to a boil. Cook until liquid is reduced by half. Return chicken and bacon to skillet; heat through. Yield: 4 servings.
This chicken recipe has a delicious lemon-herb flavor and is quick and simple to make.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Grease a 10-inch cast-iron or other oven-proof skillet with 1 teaspoon oil. Arrange lemon slices in a single layer in skillet.
Combine 1 teaspoon oil, 2 minced garlic cloves, lemon peel, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper; rub over chicken. Place over lemon.
In a large bowl, combine rosemary and the remaining oil, garlic, salt and pepper. Add potatoes and tomatoes; toss to coat. Arrange over chicken. Bake, uncovered, 25 to 30 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink and potatoes are tender. If desired, sprinkle with minced parsley before serving. Yield: 4 servings.
This chicken recipe features sweet and spicy baked chicken that is both packed with flavor yet nice and light.
Heat the hot sauce, sugar, soy sauce, vinegar, garlic and chili pepper flakes in a small sauce pan until the sugar has melted into the sauce.
Heat the oil in a large oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat, season the chicken with the salt and pepper, add to the pan and brown, about 3 to 5 minutes per side.
Transfer to a preheated 400 degree oven and bake until the chicken is cooked, about 10 to 15 minutes, basting with the sauce every 5 minutes. Enjoy with remaining sauce.
A quick and easy taco lime grilled chicken that's packed with flavor and will be a delight to an ordinary weekday dinner meal with family or friends.
Mix the taco seasoning and lime juice, cover the chicken in the mixture and optionally marinate for 30 minutes to over night.
Grill over medium-high heat until cooked through, about 3 to 5 minutes per side, let sit for 5 minutes and slice before enjoying. Serve whole on a plate with seasoned rice and beans and a salad, or slice into strips and serve in flour or crunchy shells for a delicious taco.
This is a quick, easy, healthy and tasty, baked chicken Santa Fe covered in melted cheese. Sounds like it could not be any more perfect!
Heat the oil in a pan over medium-high heat, add the chicken breasts, seasoned with the taco seasoning, and lightly brown on both sides.
Mix the salsa, beans, corn and peppers, pour into a large baking dish, top with the chicken and bake in a preheated 350 degree oven until the sides are bubbling and the chicken is cooked through, about 20 to 30 minutes, before sprinkling on the cheese and returning to the oven until the cheese melts, about 2 to 3 minutes.
Option: Skip step one to save time and dishes, but sacrifice a little of flavor.
Option: Use store bought salsa for quick and easy or one of my favorite home made salsas like salsa ranchero, restaurant style salsa or roasted tomato salsa.
Option: Garnish with your favorite taco fillings such as avocado, guacamole, Pico de gallo, sour cream, cilantro, green onions, etc.
Option: Serve over rice, pasta, tortillas, etc.
This chicken is coated in a spicy peanut sauce and covered in panko breadcrumbs and then baked until golden brown and crispy.
Combine the peanut sauce and the coconut milk or water to make a mixture that is the right consistency to dip the chicken in. Should not be too thick nor too thin.
Dip the chicken in the mixture of the peanut sauce and coconut milk followed by the bread crumbs, place them on a rack on a baking pan and bake in a preheated 400 degree oven until cooked and golden brown, about 15 to 20 minutes.
Serve with extra peanut sauce by itself, over rice, pasta, quinoa, or in a sandwich, or salad.
Option: Add 1/4 cup chopped peanuts to the panko breadcrumbs for more peanut-y goodness.
Healthy baked, crispy quinoa crusted chicken Parmesan topped with melted cheese and marinara sauce.
Season the chicken with salt and pepper, dredge in flour, dip in egg and coat in the mixture of the quinoa and Italian seasoning.
Place the chicken on a rack on a baking pan and bake in a preheated 400 degree oven until cooked and lightly golden brown, about 25 to 30 minutes.
Transfer the chicken to a baking dish, top with the cheese and broil until it has melted, about 2 to 4 minutes.
Plate the chicken and top with hot marinara sauce and fresh torn basil to enjoy.
A quick, easy and tasty chicken dish in a creamy Parmesan and sundried tomato sauce.
Heat the oil in a pan over medium-high heat, add the chicken and cook until lightly golden brown on both sides and cooked through, about 5 minutes per side, before setting aside.
Add the garlic and red pepper flakes and saute until fragrant, about a minute. Add the wine and deglaze the pan. Add the broth, cream, sundried tomatoes and Parmesan, bring to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer until the sauce thickens a bit, about 3 to 5 minutes.
Mix in the chicken along with any juices, season with salt and pepper to taste, remove from heat and mix in the basil.
For a One-Pan: Make this a one-pan meal by adding 8 ounces of pasta and 2 1/4 cups broth or water (or 1 cup of rice and 2 cups broth or water) to the sauce in step 4 and simmer, covered, until cooked, about 12 minutes (or 20 minutes for rice).
Option: Add chopped spinach to the sauce.
Spinach and artichoke dip stuffed chicken in a creamy spinach and artichoke dip sauce makes this a flavor-packed dinner delight.
Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper to taste, top with 1-2 tablespoons of the mixture of the spinach, artichokes, cream cheese, mozzarella, Parmesan, salt, pepper and cayenne and wrap the chicken around the filling optionally pinning it closed with toothpicks or tying them up in twine. Reserve the extra filling.
Heat the oil in a pan over medium-high heat, add the chicken and brown, about 4 to 6 minutes per side, before setting aside.
Add the onion and cook until tender, about 3 to 5 minutes, before adding the garlic and cooking until fragrant, about a minute.
Add the chicken broth and deglaze the pan by scraping any brown bits off of the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon before mixing in the remaining spinach and artichoke filling, adding the chicken and cooking until it thickens a bit, about 8 to 10 minutes.
To make this a one-pan meal: Make this a one-pan meal by adding 8 ounces of pasta and 2 1/4 cups broth or water (or 1 cup of rice and 2 cups broth or water) to the sauce in step 8 and simmer, covered, until cooked, about 12 minutes (or 20 minutes for rice).
Option: Wrap the stuffed chicken breast in bacon.
Boneless, skinless chicken breasts quickly baked in an intensely flavored honey, garlic and Dijon mustard glaze makes this recipe a welcome after-work entree.
Line an 8x8-inch baking pan with aluminum foil. Use a baking pan that is large enough to have a half inch of space around each chicken breast but no more. Using too large a baking dish can cause the glaze to be too shallow in the pan and burn easily. Place the empty pan in a 425-degree oven to heat up while you prepare the glaze.
To prepare the glaze, melt the butter in a small saute pan. Add the garlic and cook for only 30-60 seconds to soften it. Do not brown the garlic. Add the honey, Dijon mustard and a pinch of salt and pepper. Stir well to blend and simmer over medium heat for one or two minutes begin to reduce the glaze.
Lightly season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper. Remove the hot pan from the oven and place the chicken breasts an equal distance apart in the pan. Pour the hot glaze evenly over the chicken.
Return the pan to the 425 degree oven and bake for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and baste the breasts with the glaze in the bottom of the pan. Return to the oven for an additional 15-20 minutes or until a meat thermometer inserted into the center of the thickest part of the breast reads 170 degrees. Allow the chicken to rest for 5 minutes before serving.
Treat your family to a Sicilian dinner at home in less than 30 minutes. You'll love how easy it is to make these gourmet chicken breasts braised in a velvety marsala wine reduction with sauteed mushrooms and garlic.
Place the chicken breast halves between two sheets of plastic wrap or in a resealable freezer bag on a solid, level surface. Use the smooth side of a meat mallet or a rolling pin to pound the chicken into an even 1/2-inch thickness. Season the chicken with salt and ground black pepper.
In a large skillet over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon of butter and 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add the chicken and cook for 2 to 4 minutes per side, or until it's golden brown and cooked through. Remove the chicken and set aside.
Increase the heat to medium high and add the butter and olive oil to the pan. Saute the mushrooms for 2 to 3 minutes or until they're starting to brown. Add the minced garlic and cook for about 1 minute or until it's fragrant. Add the marsala wine, bring it to a simmer, and cook for 1-2 minutes. Add the chicken broth and heavy whipping cream and bring it to a simmer. Reduce the sauce for 5 to 10 minutes, or until it starts to thicken.
Add the chicken back into the pan, coat each side with sauce, and cook it for 1 to 2 minutes until it's heated through. Serve the marsala chicken warm with pasta, mashed potatoes, or your favorite vegetables.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.