Spicing up skinless chicken breasts

By Susan McClanahan

Boneless skinless chicken breasts have become one of the most versatile proteins to use.

The possibilities of what you can prepare with this cut of meat is nearly endless. Years ago, boneless skinless chicken breasts received poor reviews as many people overcooked them, or did not season them well.

The recipes I am sharing with you today certainly do not lack in flavor or seasoning, and take your plain chicken breasts to another level.

Bacon and Rosemary Chicken

Simple ingredients add up to simply fantastic flavor in this fast recipe that everyone will rave about. It's likely to become a new family favorite at your house.

4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (5 ounces each)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

5 bacon strips, chopped

1 tablespoon butter

4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon minced fresh rosemary or 1 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed

1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Pound chicken breasts slightly with a meat mallet to uniform thickness; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place flour in a shallow bowl. Dip chicken in flour to coat both sides; shake off excess.

In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally. Remove with a slotted spoon; drain on paper towels. Discard drippings, reserving 2 tablespoons in pan. Cook chicken in butter and reserved drippings 4 to 6 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 165 degrees. Remove and keep warm.

Add garlic, rosemary and pepper flakes to skillet; cook and stir 1 minute. Add broth and lemon juice; bring to a boil. Cook until liquid is reduced by half. Return chicken and bacon to skillet; heat through. Yield: 4 servings.

Skillet-Roasted Lemon Chicken With Potatoes

This chicken recipe has a delicious lemon-herb flavor and is quick and simple to make.

1 tablespoon olive oil, divided

1 medium lemon, thinly sliced

4 garlic cloves, minced and divided

1/4 teaspoon grated lemon peel

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon pepper, divided

8 boneless skinless chicken thighs (4 ounces each)

1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed

1 pound fingerling potatoes, halved lengthwise

8 cherry tomatoes

Minced fresh parsley, optional

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Grease a 10-inch cast-iron or other oven-proof skillet with 1 teaspoon oil. Arrange lemon slices in a single layer in skillet.

Combine 1 teaspoon oil, 2 minced garlic cloves, lemon peel, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper; rub over chicken. Place over lemon.

In a large bowl, combine rosemary and the remaining oil, garlic, salt and pepper. Add potatoes and tomatoes; toss to coat. Arrange over chicken. Bake, uncovered, 25 to 30 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink and potatoes are tender. If desired, sprinkle with minced parsley before serving. Yield: 4 servings.

Baked Firecracker Chicken

This chicken recipe features sweet and spicy baked chicken that is both packed with flavor yet nice and light.

1/2 cup hot/chili sauce, such as Frank's Red Hot or Sriracha

1/2 cup brown sugar or honey

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

2 cloves garlic, grated

1 pinch red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon oil

1 pound boneless and skinless chicken breasts

Salt and pepper to taste

Heat the hot sauce, sugar, soy sauce, vinegar, garlic and chili pepper flakes in a small sauce pan until the sugar has melted into the sauce.

Heat the oil in a large oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat, season the chicken with the salt and pepper, add to the pan and brown, about 3 to 5 minutes per side.

Transfer to a preheated 400 degree oven and bake until the chicken is cooked, about 10 to 15 minutes, basting with the sauce every 5 minutes. Enjoy with remaining sauce.

Taco Lime Grilled Chicken

A quick and easy taco lime grilled chicken that's packed with flavor and will be a delight to an ordinary weekday dinner meal with family or friends.

2 tablespoons taco seasoning

1/4 cup lime juice (2 limes)

1 pound boneless and skinless chicken breasts

Mix the taco seasoning and lime juice, cover the chicken in the mixture and optionally marinate for 30 minutes to over night.

Grill over medium-high heat until cooked through, about 3 to 5 minutes per side, let sit for 5 minutes and slice before enjoying. Serve whole on a plate with seasoned rice and beans and a salad, or slice into strips and serve in flour or crunchy shells for a delicious taco.

Baked Chicken Santa Fe

This is a quick, easy, healthy and tasty, baked chicken Santa Fe covered in melted cheese. Sounds like it could not be any more perfect!

1 tablespoon oil

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 teaspoon taco seasoning

2 cups salsa

1 (15 ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup corn

1 cup bell pepper, diced

1 cup cheese (cheddar and/or Monterey jack, etc), shredded

Heat the oil in a pan over medium-high heat, add the chicken breasts, seasoned with the taco seasoning, and lightly brown on both sides.

Mix the salsa, beans, corn and peppers, pour into a large baking dish, top with the chicken and bake in a preheated 350 degree oven until the sides are bubbling and the chicken is cooked through, about 20 to 30 minutes, before sprinkling on the cheese and returning to the oven until the cheese melts, about 2 to 3 minutes.

Option: Skip step one to save time and dishes, but sacrifice a little of flavor.

Option: Use store bought salsa for quick and easy or one of my favorite home made salsas like salsa ranchero, restaurant style salsa or roasted tomato salsa.

Option: Garnish with your favorite taco fillings such as avocado, guacamole, Pico de gallo, sour cream, cilantro, green onions, etc.

Option: Serve over rice, pasta, tortillas, etc.

Crispy Baked Thai Peanut Sauce Coated Chicken

This chicken is coated in a spicy peanut sauce and covered in panko breadcrumbs and then baked until golden brown and crispy.

4 (4-6 ounce) boneless, and skinless chicken breasts

1/4 cup peanut sauce

2 tablespoons coconut milk or water

1 1/2 cups panko breadcrumbs

Combine the peanut sauce and the coconut milk or water to make a mixture that is the right consistency to dip the chicken in. Should not be too thick nor too thin.

Dip the chicken in the mixture of the peanut sauce and coconut milk followed by the bread crumbs, place them on a rack on a baking pan and bake in a preheated 400 degree oven until cooked and golden brown, about 15 to 20 minutes.