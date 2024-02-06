Some of the old things worked just fine

By Rennie Phillips

Last year I grew some plum regal tomatoes and was really impressed by them. Plum regal is a Roma-type tomato so it has very few seeds and is quite meaty with very little juice. Most of the tomatoes will be 2 1/2 to 3 inches long by 1 1/2 to 2 inches across. They are big. I probably only planted half a dozen plants last year so I didn't have that many. This year, I probably planted 20 or 25 plants, so we have quite a few of these big Romas. I had in mind they'd be good tomatoes to process and put in canning jars.

From the time I can remember I have loved ketchup. When we first got married Marge used to buy ketchup in the gallon cans because I ate so much of it. When I became diabetic we started to buy a low-sugar ketchup and it is as good as the high-sugar stuff. So we decided to try making ketchup out of the Roma plum regal tomatoes. We needed a recipe.

So I put a piece on Facebook in search of a recipe. Lisa, a dear friend of ours back in Nebraska, said she had her Aunt Pauline's recipe. Awesome. This would mean the recipe had to be old. So now she looks for the recipe but it's nowhere to be found. Bummer, but she is going to keep looking.

So I Googled recipes and we used two of them to make about 10 pints of ketchup. However, it lacks something for me. One thing is we need to cut out some of the seasoning and let the tomato taste power through. That's a definite. But one other thing that I find disappointing is it's not made from an old-time tested recipe. To me, that would make the ketchup special. And if it was Pauline's recipe, that would make it even better.

When Marge and I made sauerkraut a month or so ago we did it kind of like they used to 50 or 100 years ago. Marge used her food processor instead of an old kraut cutter. Next year we need to clean up our old kraut cutter. We made one batch in a crock I'd bought at a local store probably 30 years ago. The other we made in an old crock that we bought at a garage sale. I'll bet that crock is 100 years old, and that makes the sauerkraut special. It probably doesn't make the sauerkraut taste one bit better, but it makes me feel better just because we are using the old crock.