Solar eclipse comes to pass while other phenomenons remain

Happy birthday to Harlan Sadler, Joann Rister, Ginger Dees, Shannon Hampton, Sabrina Pobst, Brandon Davis, Sandy Lee, Debbie Devenport, Madelyn Kiefer, Jenifer Brown, Jacob Smith, Gary Proffer, Robert Creed, Betty Haley, Mark Heisserer, Robert Russell, Matt Peters, Joan Hooker, Fran Wolfe, David Kluesner, John Schott, Mark Starnes, Aaron Fuller, Stacy Starnes, Brent Parker, Steve Duniphan, Melba Ferrell, Steve Montgomery, Mike Swain, Kim Owens, Robin McKinley, Eva Golightly, Paul Friga, Amy Goetz, Annette Bridwell, Jennifer Cook, Carla Eichhorn, Gary Crowden, Scott Horman, Joshua Schilling, Mitch Dirnberger, Sheila Hahn, Jeannie Muka and Jessica Smith.
Happy anniversary to George and Jamie Holland, Loren and Catherine Elfrink, Kevin and Brenda Miller, Bud and Laura Schilling and Richard and Carolyn Walther.
A belated happy anniversary to Ernie and Betty (Seyer) Glastetter who celebrated 60 years of marriage last Thursday. They live in Oran and have six grandchildren, one step grandchild and five great-grandchildren. Ernie and Betty met when they worked at the shoe factory and married a year later after she graduated from high school. Betty still makes and sells American Girl and Barbie doll dresses.
Ahhh, the long anticipated total solar eclipse has come and gone. It was magical and spiritual; our beautiful world and the splendor of God's creations! The Chamber of Commerce's Edge of Totality party at Jean Whitaker Park was well attended where attendees munched on hot dogs, chips, sodas, Moon Pies, sundaes and drinks. We thank all who contributed.
The other day on our stroll around town a friendly black Labrador kept us company. He started hanging out with us on Dame and when we got to Gray, Richard decided to walk him back to Dame rather than risk being picked up by the dog catcher. He was reunited with his owner but it reminded us of a time when a large dog followed us from Doc Finney's hill and ended up in the dog pound and later on a tether in a small pen.
City workers, Travis Hendrix and his men, have been busy installing ramps at Circle Park to accommodate those who are physically limited. Nice job!
We have always spent the winters in Texas, and this past March apparently the height of one of our knockout rosebushes on the parkway annoyed a woman so much she reported it to the police several times and interrupted my remodelers, work to voice her complaint. We keep our yard in pristine condition but since we were not here, we asked our yard man, Casey, to trim it. The woman resides outside the city limits, but she could have easily picked up the phone and called me rather than waste the time of my remodeler and the police.
A few weeks ago, Chief Jim Chambers called us about the ornamental grass on the parkway. Not certain if the same woman initiated the issue, but it had flourished in this dry heat and we understand if it presented a traffic hazard. Travis and his men did a great job cutting it back, something we would have done this winter. Several observers have asked when will the city do something about the cars parked on the west side of the Kid's Academy and when will they make 2nd and Gray a four-way stop? One only has to drive west on Gray and witness the blockage north on 2nd and with all the Hollywood stops, it is just a matter of time before there is a wreck or injury to a child. Other comments include the city should address the many junk-filled yards, cars parked on lawns and parkways, high grass and such.
The U.S. Open Tennis is underway and the word "open" is sometimes overused and confusing; it can refer to any sport or venue. There are many words and establishment names that have double meanings. One such name is "Dirt Cheap." One day in Dallas I asked Richard where our neighbor Wayne was as it seemed he had been gone awhile. He quickly answered that he was probably at Dirt Cheap. I paused and commented that I didn't know Wayne was an imbiber of adult beverages. Richard quickly informed me that Dirt Cheap in Dallas is like Shooters Gun Shop in Cape Girardeau and not Dirt Cheap the beverage store.
Remember to tell those special people in your lives that you love them -- those three words mean so very much.
