Solar eclipse comes to pass while other phenomenons remain

We have always spent the winters in Texas, and this past March apparently the height of one of our knockout rosebushes on the parkway annoyed a woman so much she reported it to the police several times and interrupted my remodelers, work to voice her complaint. We keep our yard in pristine condition but since we were not here, we asked our yard man, Casey, to trim it. The woman resides outside the city limits, but she could have easily picked up the phone and called me rather than waste the time of my remodeler and the police.

A few weeks ago, Chief Jim Chambers called us about the ornamental grass on the parkway. Not certain if the same woman initiated the issue, but it had flourished in this dry heat and we understand if it presented a traffic hazard. Travis and his men did a great job cutting it back, something we would have done this winter. Several observers have asked when will the city do something about the cars parked on the west side of the Kid's Academy and when will they make 2nd and Gray a four-way stop? One only has to drive west on Gray and witness the blockage north on 2nd and with all the Hollywood stops, it is just a matter of time before there is a wreck or injury to a child. Other comments include the city should address the many junk-filled yards, cars parked on lawns and parkways, high grass and such.

Dual meanings

The U.S. Open Tennis is underway and the word "open" is sometimes overused and confusing; it can refer to any sport or venue. There are many words and establishment names that have double meanings. One such name is "Dirt Cheap." One day in Dallas I asked Richard where our neighbor Wayne was as it seemed he had been gone awhile. He quickly answered that he was probably at Dirt Cheap. I paused and commented that I didn't know Wayne was an imbiber of adult beverages. Richard quickly informed me that Dirt Cheap in Dallas is like Shooters Gun Shop in Cape Girardeau and not Dirt Cheap the beverage store.

As always

Remember to tell those special people in your lives that you love them -- those three words mean so very much.

Email your news to me at darbuck2@airmail.net or call (573) 887-6430 or (214) 207-7839.

And then ...

Then there was the spectacular total solar eclipse of 2017.