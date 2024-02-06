Let’s get something straight. Socialism is not un-American. It’s as old as the poor laws brought over from England and practiced in the original colonies.

We’re talking here about “democratic socialism,” not the state-mandated type of socialism or communism we know from totalitarian regimes like Stalin’s USSR, Mao’s China, Castro’s Cuba or Chavez’s Venezuela. To identify democratic socialism as synonymous with this other type is fake news. Democratic socialism is the type that has historically developed in such countries as Canada, the United Kingdom and Sweden.

Democratic socialism has a long and glorious history in the United States. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the Socialist Party of America was instrumental in securing workers’ rights to organize and strike, the eight-hour day and 40-hour week, a minimum wage, women’s right to vote and the graduated income tax. Socialists were also among those who advocated for racial equality and justice, called for an end to child labor, and supported universal health care, free education and job training, old-age pensions and unemployment insurance.

The New Deal of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s administration in the 1930s (specifically, Social Security, public work projects and financial reforms) and the Great Society of President Lyndon Johnson’s administration in the 1960s (Medicare, Medicaid, Civil Rights and Voting Rights acts) built on and extended the social welfare programs promoted by the earlier socialists. These programs were not forced upon Americans by “big government.” They were implemented by elected officials carrying out the will of the people.