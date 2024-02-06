All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesFebruary 25, 2019

Socialism is not un-American

Let’s get something straight. Socialism is not un-American. It’s as old as the poor laws brought over from England and practiced in the original colonies. We’re talking here about “democratic socialism,” not the state-mandated type of socialism or communism we know from totalitarian regimes like Stalin’s USSR, Mao’s China, Castro’s Cuba or Chavez’s Venezuela. ...

Robert Hamblin

Let’s get something straight. Socialism is not un-American. It’s as old as the poor laws brought over from England and practiced in the original colonies.

We’re talking here about “democratic socialism,” not the state-mandated type of socialism or communism we know from totalitarian regimes like Stalin’s USSR, Mao’s China, Castro’s Cuba or Chavez’s Venezuela. To identify democratic socialism as synonymous with this other type is fake news. Democratic socialism is the type that has historically developed in such countries as Canada, the United Kingdom and Sweden.

Democratic socialism has a long and glorious history in the United States. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the Socialist Party of America was instrumental in securing workers’ rights to organize and strike, the eight-hour day and 40-hour week, a minimum wage, women’s right to vote and the graduated income tax. Socialists were also among those who advocated for racial equality and justice, called for an end to child labor, and supported universal health care, free education and job training, old-age pensions and unemployment insurance.

The New Deal of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s administration in the 1930s (specifically, Social Security, public work projects and financial reforms) and the Great Society of President Lyndon Johnson’s administration in the 1960s (Medicare, Medicaid, Civil Rights and Voting Rights acts) built on and extended the social welfare programs promoted by the earlier socialists. These programs were not forced upon Americans by “big government.” They were implemented by elected officials carrying out the will of the people.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

And that’s the difference between democratic socialism and totalitarian, state-directed socialism. Whether democratic socialism will thrive and advance in the United States will be determined by the voters.

I believe it will thrive and advance, necessarily so. When the top 1 percent of our population controls more wealth than the bottom 90 percent combined, when our middle class has virtually disappeared, when 80 percent of our workers live paycheck to paycheck, when one in three Americans have no retirement savings, when poverty and poor health persist at intolerable levels — one doesn’t have to be a genius to understand that a socioeconomic revolution is required, and soon.

If Eugene Debs, the great American who ran for president on the Socialist Party ticket in the early 1900s, were still around, I’d vote for him in a heartbeat. Since he is not, I’ll probably vote for a Democrat. For me to consider any Republican candidate, the party would have to demonstrate the “compassionate conservatism” that it once espoused but never embraced.

Robert Hamblin of Cape Girardeau is a retired English professor who taught at Southeast Missouri State University.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnDec. 19
Hogue: Saving Southeast Missouri's pharmacies: The urgent ca...
ColumnDec. 18
Smith: Fighting for our rural communities
ColumnDec. 14
Kinder: Funding initiatives in 2024 and the future
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy