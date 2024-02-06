Slow down and be at peace

Marge and I've been working in our garden putting in plastic mulch. We have been putting ours in with a labor-intensive process. One can buy a machine that fits on the tractor, and it lays down a dripper line, digs two trenches about 32 inches apart, lays down a 36-inch wide piece of plastic with the edges in the trenches and then covers up the edges of the plastic. What we do is lay down the piece of dripper line by pulling it by hand to the other end of the garden row. Then we mark the trenches and usually hoe out the trenches. Then we roll out the plastic mulch by hand, and then finally cover the edges with our hoes. Labor intensive. With a tractor it might take an hour or two. It probably took us eight to 10 hours over three days. We ended up with sore muscles, but we slept well.

Now about the same time I was watching RFDTV, and they had a show on which highlighted horses, more specifically work horses. A fella on one of the shows had bought a huge sickle mower powered with a 26-horsepower engine, but he pulled the mower with a four-horse hitch. And I got to thinking about how it seemed kind of weird spending something like $35,000 on a fancy mower and powering it with horses. But what really was weird was his mower cut like an 18-foot swath, which is a lot. He was using horses, but he was pushing to get a lot of hay mowed. When one normally uses horses, it's slower, quieter, more contemplative and more of an experience to enjoy.

Every year, I kind of dread putting down the plastic mulch, yet at the same time I enjoy it. It's something Marge and I do together. When we lay down the mulch, it's like we are getting the garden ready for the entire summer. It's slow but enjoyable. In one of Zane Grey's books, a young outlaw volunteered to hoe the corn they were growing in the place called Robber's Roost. I believe it was Nevada, but not sure. He'd hoe awhile and then lean on the hoe and rest and contemplate. There's something about accomplishing a task using simple tools like laying the mulch or hoeing. At times it seems like I don't have the time to hoe so I crank up the tiller but it's not the same. The task is completed, but I don't feel as satisfied.

Years ago, I went to a rendezvous with a friend of mine. We set up his wall tent and dug a fire pit out in front. We laid out our bedrolls and set up camp. Now it was time to walk around and check out the camp. My friend knew many of the campers, so we ended up visiting at most every campsite. As the evening approached, it was time to make supper. Glen started a small fire in the fire pit and proceeded to cook supper. It was really enjoyable. No radios or TVs or noise. Just the smell of wood smoke and pipe tobacco and bacon and onions. No rush. We sat and enjoyed visiting until we got tired and hit our bed rolls. The camping ended up being a quiet, relaxing time and fulfilling.