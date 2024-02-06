One of the perhaps less popular events in the Christmas story is the blessing of Simeon in Luke 2:22-35. Many of us, even if we rarely darken a church and our Bibles are covered in dust, are vaguely familiar with the Christmas story of the shepherds abiding in their fields, the magi coming from the east, and of Mary, Joseph, and the baby Jesus lying in a manger. Fewer, however, I contend, are familiar with an older man named Simeon.

Luke describes Simeon as a man of great character. A man who devoted his life to the service of the Lord. God, the Holy Spirit, had revealed to Simeon that he would see Christ before he saw death. One day, after being prompted by the Spirit to go to the Temple, he met Joseph, Mary and baby Jesus. His family brought him to the Temple in Jerusalem that day to do all that was according to the Law for their firstborn son. Simeon, seeing the child, prompted by the Spirit, knows this child is the fulfillment of the promise God had given him. Simeon demonstrates great faith and encourages you to do the same.

Simeon shows how great faith flows from desperation. How desperate he must have sought the Lord to receive such a grand promise. Before he departed, he would see the consolation of Israel. He would see with his fragile eyesight the one who would deliver his people. Simeon lived in a dark day, which did not diswade his desperation and determination. He sought the Lord. And the Lord gave him great promise. Faith is not extinguished when surrounded by darkness; it is kindled.