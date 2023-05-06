Should Christians get high?

When I was growing up in the Baptist church, there was a saying, "I do not drink, smoke or chew, nor do I date girls who do." This reflected a stance against alcohol and tobacco. As a long-tenured pastor within the Southern Baptist denomination, I realize that fewer people abstain from alcohol.

My brother-in-law, who grew up in a different religious tradition, asked me when abstaining from alcohol became a belief of my denomination. As I dug deeper into history, I realized that abstaining from alcohol became the standard during Prohibition. Before that, there has always been a warning to avoid drunkenness.

A Baptist pastor friend asked a group of collogues a question about a situation in his church. He had a leader who was considering farming marijuana as soon as it became legal. Some of us were shocked at the idea of a Christian participating in the manufacture and distribution of a controversial drug. It was obvious that abstaining from alcohol was a thing of the past for that church member.

Talking to law enforcement, the closest parallel to legalized marijuana is alcohol. The same rules will apply -- you cannot give it to a minor, and you cannot drive impaired. The problem is that marijuana is a chemical substance that has been altered to the point that it is far more potent than natural cannabis was in the 1970s. Many of the products once consumed are causing otherwise well-behaved citizens to become homicidal.

In my chaplaincy training, I have seen video footage of people on this drug who sounded like they were demon possessed and needed an exorcism. This is not the laid-back sleepy image that many people have of marijuana usage.

Missouri's recent anti-tobacco and vaping campaigns seem ridiculous considering the legalization of marijuana. While we can agree that inhaling tobacco and nicotine into your lungs is bad, why is it now OK to inhale cannabis smoke into your lungs? Have we not learned from firefighters and coal miners that inhaling anything into our lungs is bad for us?

As far as commercials warning of us health risks, why do we not have more warnings about unhealthy eating and obesity?