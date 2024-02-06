Shall we gather at the river?

Cape Girardeau's historic African-American faith communities organized around two traditions: African Methodist Episcopal (AME) and Baptist. Both congregations held regular revival meetings to renew the spiritual journey of the faithful and to attract new believers. The revivals were followed by ceremonies of baptism for new believers. Both faith traditions practice full immersion baptism, a symbolic demonstration of death to old life, cleansing from sin and the believer's resurrection to new life to live as a follower of Christ.

From the earliest establishment of baptizing congregations, regardless of ethnic tradition, natural settings of rivers, creeks and ponds were utilized for the ritual. Sometimes contentious theological views divided believers over baptism technicalities, adding stipulations such as the need for "moving water," while others required "deep water."

In time, safety, convenience and comfort ushered into acceptance of indoor baptismal pools, now standard in church architecture for many congregations. Some churches without traditional buildings use swimming pools or livestock troughs, further illustrating baptism has less to do with setting or method, than faithful symbolism.

Hattie Jones, in articles she submitted to the St. Louis Argus newspaper's "Out of Town News" section, regularly noted baptisms conducted by Cape Girardeau's Black congregations. The earliest collection of Jones' weekly articles indicate, by 1915, both the AME and Baptist churches often baptized in the still, blue waters of a quarry pool on Hely's Stone Company property, in south Cape Girardeau. Hely's quarry is forgotten, but the original Blue Hole Garden BBQ stand (a culinary legend which lingers in memories of Cape's "seasoned" citizens) gives geographic context for the "baptizing pool."