Seems like its all about the size

By Rennie Phillips

It's been several weeks ago our youngest son and I went out for dinner together. It was probably about noon, but there weren't many at the restaurant. I had eaten a late breakfast, so I was looking for a light dinner. Our son was hungry, so he ordered a hamburger that was huge. It had about a 1/2-pound hamburger, a fried slice of bologna, onions and such, but also a fried egg. Along with this came fries. Massive to say the least. I'll bet that sucker was 4 inches thick. I would have had to packed half of it for later if I'd gotten this burger and sides.

But this is kind of where some food seems to be going. Sandwiches are just getting bigger and bigger, and food packages as well. The TV has been advertising two sandwiches, fries and a large drink for, like, $5. Some have a sandwich, fries, drink and a sundae for $5. Not too many years ago, a 32-ounce drink was the thing, but now there are 42- or 44-ounce drinks. Every once in awhile I'll get a 44-ounce diet cherry limeade when it's on special. That is a lot of drinking. At many of the fast-food joints one can make their food order a large or supersize it. Bigger fries and bigger drink.

Cars seem to be getting smaller and smaller, and more economical. However, pickups seem to be getting bigger and bigger. I saw a pickup advertised the other day that was over $100,000. Almost terrifying when one thinks of the payments and insurance and such. Pickups are just huge compared to a few years back. I have a 1/2-ton regular-cab pickup, and it's small when compared to some of these huge four-door, long-bed pickups. Several years ago I was visiting with a friend, and he said 11 months out of the year a good many of the pickups were "air haulers." Air was the only thing they ever hauled around in their pickups. The 12th month they hauled around their four-wheeler for deer season.

On the other hand, some of the cars are just tiny. I've seen some cars that would hold two passengers at most. I don't think a guy my size would even fit in those cars.

Back before my time, homes were small. My grandparents raised three girls and two boys in a two-bedroom sod house. Mom and Dad raised two boys and two girls in a two-bedroom frame house. When I was little, it was almost unheard of for a house to have three bedrooms. Many had one. Today, the trend is bigger and bigger. Three bedrooms and four bedrooms are pretty common. Most have at least two bathrooms. Most have at least a one-car garage, with many having two or more. I've seen some homes with a four-car garage. Some of the homes back when I was little maybe had 800 to 1,000 square feet. Today, I'll bet the average house is closer to 2,000 than 1,000. It's almost as if the bigger the better.