Seeking Mrs. Three-toed

The turtle is a male, three-toed box turtle. It can be distinguished from the female by its coloration. The male has a bright orange, yellow or red-orange head with matching scale patches on its legs. I wager that no turtle is more beautiful. The female of this species is more drab.

The three-toed box turtle is native to Southeast Missouri. It breeds April through May, when the males go actively seeking females. The female will dig a shallow hole in the ground and lay her small number of from two to six eggs. She will cover the eggs with dirt and leave the nest. The eggs should hatch in about three months, and the babies will fend for themselves.