FeaturesApril 30, 2022

Seeking Mrs. Three-toed

I captured this image Saturday morning, April 23. This is a fine color combination that came together nicely at the edge of my driveway. A native butterweed plant (which can grow quickly in spring to nearly 2 feet tall) had been knocked down by the push mower a few days earlier, but was not cut off. Wet weather allowed it to bloom...

Aaron Horrell
I captured this image Saturday morning, April 23. This is a fine color combination that came together nicely at the edge of my driveway. A native butterweed plant (which can grow quickly in spring to nearly 2 feet tall) had been knocked down by the push mower a few days earlier, but was not cut off. Wet weather allowed it to bloom.

The turtle is a male, three-toed box turtle. It can be distinguished from the female by its coloration. The male has a bright orange, yellow or red-orange head with matching scale patches on its legs. I wager that no turtle is more beautiful. The female of this species is more drab.

The three-toed box turtle is native to Southeast Missouri. It breeds April through May, when the males go actively seeking females. The female will dig a shallow hole in the ground and lay her small number of from two to six eggs. She will cover the eggs with dirt and leave the nest. The eggs should hatch in about three months, and the babies will fend for themselves.

