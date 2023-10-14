Seeking a better rote response? Consider the Jesus example

My wife and I have been fortunate enough to travel -- to the British Isles, continental Europe and the Middle East.

I've noticed at least one rhetorical difference between the U.S. and these far-flung locales.

In our country, we don't like to pass one another in a hallway, in the street or in a marketplace without saying something.

A former SEMO student from Ukraine remarked to me about this tendency in a recent interview -- marveling at the willingness of Americans to speak abruptly to total strangers.

Indeed, in London, in Jerusalem, in Prague, I've found my own attempts to banter are met generally with complete silence.

In America, we consider the refusal to reply as rudeness.

It is true many of the brief exchanges we have with one another involve relatively mindless rote responses.

A common question when passing another human being is "How are you?"

If we are the recipient of such a query, many of us resort to a default reply in lieu of actual conversation.

To wit:

"It's the best day of my life."

"Hey, I'm just living the dream."

"If I was any better, I'd need medication."

[Frankly, the last of those responses, I really don't understand.]

In high school in the early-to-mid 1970s, the cantankerous owner of a family-owned supermarket had his own patented reply to the stated question.