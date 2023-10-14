All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesOctober 14, 2023

Seeking a better rote response? Consider the Jesus example

My wife and I have been fortunate enough to travel -- to the British Isles, continental Europe and the Middle East. I've noticed at least one rhetorical difference between the U.S. and these far-flung locales. In our country, we don't like to pass one another in a hallway, in the street or in a marketplace without saying something...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation
Courtesy Unsplash.com

My wife and I have been fortunate enough to travel -- to the British Isles, continental Europe and the Middle East.

I've noticed at least one rhetorical difference between the U.S. and these far-flung locales.

In our country, we don't like to pass one another in a hallway, in the street or in a marketplace without saying something.

A former SEMO student from Ukraine remarked to me about this tendency in a recent interview -- marveling at the willingness of Americans to speak abruptly to total strangers.

Indeed, in London, in Jerusalem, in Prague, I've found my own attempts to banter are met generally with complete silence.

In America, we consider the refusal to reply as rudeness.

It is true many of the brief exchanges we have with one another involve relatively mindless rote responses.

A common question when passing another human being is "How are you?"

If we are the recipient of such a query, many of us resort to a default reply in lieu of actual conversation.

To wit:

"It's the best day of my life."

"Hey, I'm just living the dream."

"If I was any better, I'd need medication."

[Frankly, the last of those responses, I really don't understand.]

In high school in the early-to-mid 1970s, the cantankerous owner of a family-owned supermarket had his own patented reply to the stated question.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"How are you doing today, Vic?"

"There's no use complaining. Nobody's listening anyway."

I knew Vic pretty well. He never failed to use the aforementioned reply, which perhaps spoke to his own life experience.

This newspaper has started a recurring series of articles with the working title, "Did You Know?" and this writer has been inspired.

Did you know Jesus may have had a rote response in the pages of the New Testament?

Scholars may beg to differ but I'm suggesting the Master might have had such a reply at the ready as people regularly approached him.

As the Nazarene's fame grew in Galilee and later in Judea in old Palestine, Jesus was confronted in towns and in the countryside by people he didn't know.

They came without artifice seeking healing or a miracle - and once in a while for teaching.

Examples

  • Matthew 10:31: Fear not. You are of more value than many sparrows.
  • Luke 5:10. Fear not. From now on, you will be fishers of people.
  • Luke 8:50. Fear not. Believe only and she shall be made whole.
  • Luke 12:32: Fear not, for it is your Father's good pleasure to give you the Kingdom.
  • Revelation 1:17-18: Fear not. I am the first and the last, the living One. I was dead but see, I am alive forevermore, and I hold the keys to death and hell.

Some translations change "Fear not" to "Do not be afraid."

Either one will suffice.

Consider Jesus' reply the next time someone passes you at Cape Walmart or at the Pit in Jackson or in any other spot where people congregate.

"Hey, buddy, how are you doing?"

Fear not, friend. Do not be afraid.

That reply may well stop passersby in their tracks and might actually spark an authentic conversation -- the kind of talking we so rarely seem to do these days.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnNov. 5
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's...
ColumnOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting
ColumnOct. 25
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A gu...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy