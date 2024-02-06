By Rennie Phillips

For several weeks now I've been working and planning and dreaming about my seed order for 2019. Some of the varieties I could get locally, but many of the varieties I want to grow simply aren't available. I could order the plants in, but the cost would be prohibitive. So we are almost forced to start our own transplants from seed. Normally I grow tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini and peppers as our main crops. But we also grow some dill, onions, cabbage, broccoli, kohlrabi and cauliflower. Now and then we grow corn and watermelon and squash. We have a real problem growing corn. When the corn gets tall and is making silk and making ears we get a wind storm and it lays it all down. We've picked corn with it lying on the ground and it's no fun. It was a lot easier to just buy our sweet corn like last year.

We grow about 125 tomato plants in each of our smaller 24x48 high tunnels. In the one tunnel we grow about 25 stupice and 100 Big Beef tomatoes. In the other tunnel we grow about 50 Jet Star, 25 Plum Regal, 25 Celebrity and about 25 Kellog and BHN 871 tomatoes. These tomatoes are a mix of hybrid and open pollinated tomatoes and with them being planted so close we can't keep the seed for next year. We start all of these tomatoes inside and usually transplant them outdoors when they are about 9 or 10 weeks old. In addition to the already mentioned tomatoes we will plant some Chef's Choice, Dr. Wyche, Mortgage Lifter, Mountain Merit, Mr. Stripey and Supersweet. These are both open pollinated and hybrid tomatoes. Normally all these tomatoes would be planted in our outside garden but with the addition of our new 30-by-60 high tunnel many of these will be planted in the new high tunnel.

We grow red tomatoes like Big Beef or Jet Star or Mountain Merit. We also grow striped tomatoes like Mr. Stripey. Some of the tomatoes are orange like Kellogg's or Chef's Choice. Some are yellow like BHN 871 or Dr. Wyche. We also grow a big roma type in Plum Regal which is one of only a handful of varieties which is resistant to Late Blight. It is a great tasting big roma with most tomatoes being 2 Â½ inches long and 1 Â½ wide. Almost no seeds. We have grown black tomatoes but it seems like they have such a small shelf life they don't work for us.

We grow several kinds of zucchini as well. We grow mostly yellow zucchini but we also grow a few of the dark green/black ones. Our favorite is probably Golden Glory which is a hybrid. It seems to do real well and has a really good taste. Last year we had good luck growing a dark green hybrid called Dunja. We tried the old traditional open pollinated green zucchini and just didn't have much luck with them. The Dunja did real well and fried up good as well. Most of our zucchini are grown outdoors.