Salad days are here again

By Susan McClanahan
With the official start of summer quickly approaching, you may find yourself in need of a recipe for a cold side salad. Whether you are invited to a friend or family member's house for supper or on a picnic, any of these cold side salad recipes would fit nicely with almost any grilled meat entree.
Salads are one of those dishes where you can be creative as to what to add or delete to a recipe. One important thing to remember is to keep cold foods cold and in refrigeration when not being served.
In a large bowl, place the broccoli, apples, cranberries, pecans, onion and shredded carrot.
In a smaller bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, yogurt, salt, pepper, sugar and lemon juice.
Pour the dressing over the salad ingredients and mix until everything is coated.
Brush corn with oil. Grill corn, covered, over medium heat 10-12 minutes or until lightly browned and tender, turning occasionally. Cool slightly.
Cut corn from cobs; transfer to a small bowl. Stir in salt, pepper and pepper flakes. In a 2-quart glass bowl, layer a third of each of the following: corn, tomatoes, onion and basil. Repeat layers twice. Pour dressing over top; refrigerate at least 1 hour. Yield: 10 servings.
This delicious salad has cherry tomatoes, squash and blueberries together in one bowl, then layered with the flavor with fresh corn, red onion and mint.
In a 6-qt. stockpot, bring 8 cups water to a boil. Add corn; cook, uncovered, 2-4 minutes or until crisp-tender. Remove corn and immediately drop into ice water to cool; drain well.
Cut corn from cobs and place in a bowl. Add remaining ingredients; toss to combine. Refrigerate, covered, until cold, about 30 minutes. Yield: 12 servings.
For the dressing:
Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente. Drain pasta; rinse with cold water and drain well. In a large bowl, combine pasta, shrimp, artichokes, olives, cheese, green onions, parsley and basil.
In a small bowl, whisk vinegar, oil, lemon juice, basil, mustard and, if desired, pepper. Pour dressing over pasta mixture; toss to coat. Refrigerate, covered, 2 hours before serving. Yield: 12 servings (1-1/3 cups each).
This recipe combines apples with tart cherries and dried cranberries to give this classic Waldorf salad a new and interesting twist.
For dressing, whisk together first four ingredients. In a large bowl, toss apples with lemon juice. Add celery, cranberries and almonds; toss with dressing. Gently stir in cherries.
Refrigerate, covered, 1 hour before serving. Yield: 8 servings.
Note: To toast nuts, bake in a shallow pan in a 350 degree oven for 5-10 minutes or cook in a skillet over low heat until lightly browned, stirring occasionally.
This roasted vegetable potato salad is light and refreshing, tossed in a dill vinaigrette and mixed with fresh green onions and tomatoes for added flavor. It's a fresh alternative to the traditional creamy potato salad.
Place one oven rack in upper one-third of oven and second rack in bottom one-third of oven. Heat oven to 400 degrees. Spray two 15x10x1-inch pans with cooking spray. In medium bowl, add potatoes, 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, 1 teaspoon of the salt and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper, tossing to combine. Place in one of the pans, potatoes cut side down. Roast potatoes on top oven rack 20 minutes; stir.
Meanwhile, in same bowl, add 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, the corn and green beans; spread out on remaining pan, and place on lower oven rack. Roast corn mixture and potatoes 20 to 23 minutes or until potatoes are browned and tender when poked with fork, and green beans are slightly shriveled. Cool roasted vegetables 10 minutes, and transfer to large bowl.
In small bowl, beat remaining 1/4 cup olive oil, the white wine vinegar, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper with whisk until combined. Stir in chopped dill. Add to vegetables, tossing to combine. Add green onions and cherry tomatoes; stir. Serve immediately, or refrigerate until serving.
For the dressing:
For the watermelon salad:
In small bowl, using wire whisk, mix vinegar, olive oil, salt and pepper. Stir in mint. In large bowl, mix watermelon, cucumber, onion and 3/4 cup of the feta cheese. Pour dressing over watermelon mixture; toss gently to combine. Sprinkle salad with remaining feta cheese. Garnish servings with additional mint, if desired.
For the dressing:
Macaroni Coleslaw
The term "coleslaw" is derived from the Dutch word "koolsla," literally translated as "cabbage salad." The term has evolved to refer to many types of crunchy, shredded-vegetable salads that hold up well after being dressed.
For the dressing:
Cook macaroni according to package directions; drain and rinse in cold water. Transfer to a large bowl; add the coleslaw mix, onions, celery, cucumber, green pepper and water chestnuts.
In a small bowl, whisk the dressing ingredients. Pour over salad; toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Yield: 16 servings (3/4 cup each).
In a jar with tight-fitting lid, combine the oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt and pepper; cover and shake well. Chill.
In a large serving bowl, toss the romaine, tomatoes, Swiss cheese, almonds, Parmesan cheese and bacon.
Shake dressing; pour over salad and toss. Add croutons and serve immediately. Yield: 14 servings (1 cup each).
For the dressing:
Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain; rinse with cold water.
In a large bowl, combine pasta, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, avocado and cheese. In a small bowl, whisk dressing ingredients. Pour over pasta mixture; toss gently to combine. Refrigerate, covered, until serving. Yield: 10 servings.
In a large bowl, combine pepperoncini, beans, mushrooms, tomatoes, cheese, olives and pepperoni. Pour vinaigrette over mixture; toss to coat.
Refrigerate at least 30 minutes or overnight. Arrange on a lettuce-lined platter. Serve with toothpicks. Yield: 14-16 servings.
Sliced fresh strawberries
Combine kale and romaine. Add coleslaw mix, fennel, broccoli and red cabbage; sprinkle with feta cheese and sesame seeds. Toss to combine.
Stir together olive oil and sesame oil. Whisk in honey, vinegar and lemon juice. Add pureed strawberries. Whisk until combined. Dress salad just before serving; top with sliced strawberries. Yield: 10 servings.
The cooling effect of mango and Greek yogurt meets jalapeno spice in this snappy take on a slaw. To ensure ripeness, you may want to buy your mango a day or two ahead.
For the dressing:
In a serving bowl, combine first eight ingredients. Process dressing ingredients in a blender until smooth. Toss dressing with slaw at least 30 minutes before serving. Refrigerate. Yield: 12 servings.
For the dressing:
In a large saucepan, bring broth to a boil. Stir in orzo; return to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until al dente, 8-10 minutes.
In a large bowl, toss spinach and warm orzo, allowing spinach to wilt slightly. Add tomatoes, chickpeas, parsley and green onions.
Whisk together dressing ingredients. Toss with salad. Yield: 12 servings (3/4 cup each).
Place all ingredients in a large bowl; toss gently to combine. Refrigerate, covered, at least 30 minutes before serving. Yield: 12 servings (3/4 cup each).
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
