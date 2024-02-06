All sections
June 9, 2018
Salad days are here again
With the official start of summer quickly approaching, you may find yourself in need of a recipe for a cold side salad. Whether you are invited to a friend or family member's house for supper or on a picnic, any of these cold side salad recipes would fit nicely with almost any grilled meat entree...
Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

By Susan McClanahan

With the official start of summer quickly approaching, you may find yourself in need of a recipe for a cold side salad. Whether you are invited to a friend or family member's house for supper or on a picnic, any of these cold side salad recipes would fit nicely with almost any grilled meat entree.

Salads are one of those dishes where you can be creative as to what to add or delete to a recipe. One important thing to remember is to keep cold foods cold and in refrigeration when not being served.

Creamy Broccoli Apple Salad

  • 4 cups fresh broccoli florets (about 2 medium heads)
  • 2 large apples, chopped
  • 1/2 cup shredded carrots
  • 1/2 cup dried cranberries
  • 1/4 cup red onion, chopped
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice (about half a lemon)
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise,
  • 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon sugar

In a large bowl, place the broccoli, apples, cranberries, pecans, onion and shredded carrot.

In a smaller bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, yogurt, salt, pepper, sugar and lemon juice.

Pour the dressing over the salad ingredients and mix until everything is coated.

Layered Grilled Corn Salad

  • 10 medium ears sweet corn, husks removed
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper
  • 3/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 2 large tomatoes, finely chopped
  • 1 medium red onion, thinly sliced
  • 12 fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup zesty Italian salad dressing

Brush corn with oil. Grill corn, covered, over medium heat 10-12 minutes or until lightly browned and tender, turning occasionally. Cool slightly.

Cut corn from cobs; transfer to a small bowl. Stir in salt, pepper and pepper flakes. In a 2-quart glass bowl, layer a third of each of the following: corn, tomatoes, onion and basil. Repeat layers twice. Pour dressing over top; refrigerate at least 1 hour. Yield: 10 servings.

Summertime Corn, Blueberry, Squash and Tomato Salad

This delicious salad has cherry tomatoes, squash and blueberries together in one bowl, then layered with the flavor with fresh corn, red onion and mint.

  • 4 medium ears sweet corn, husks removed
  • 2 pounds cherry tomatoes (about 6 cups), halved
  • 1 small yellow summer squash, halved lengthwise and sliced
  • 1 cup fresh blueberries
  • 1 small red onion, halved and thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh mint
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

In a 6-qt. stockpot, bring 8 cups water to a boil. Add corn; cook, uncovered, 2-4 minutes or until crisp-tender. Remove corn and immediately drop into ice water to cool; drain well.

Cut corn from cobs and place in a bowl. Add remaining ingredients; toss to combine. Refrigerate, covered, until cold, about 30 minutes. Yield: 12 servings.

Artichoke Shrimp Pasta Salad

  • 1 package (16 ounces) bow tie pasta
  • 2 pounds peeled and deveined cooked shrimp (31-40 per pound)
  • 2 cans (7-1/2 ounces each ) marinated quartered artichoke hearts, drained
  • 2 cans (2-1/4 ounces each ) sliced ripe olives, drained
  • 2 cups (8 ounces) crumbled feta cheese
  • 8 green onions, sliced
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

For the dressing:

  • 1/2 cup white wine vinegar
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • Fresh ground pepper, optional

Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente. Drain pasta; rinse with cold water and drain well. In a large bowl, combine pasta, shrimp, artichokes, olives, cheese, green onions, parsley and basil.

In a small bowl, whisk vinegar, oil, lemon juice, basil, mustard and, if desired, pepper. Pour dressing over pasta mixture; toss to coat. Refrigerate, covered, 2 hours before serving. Yield: 12 servings (1-1/3 cups each).

Cherry Waldorf Salad

This recipe combines apples with tart cherries and dried cranberries to give this classic Waldorf salad a new and interesting twist.

  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup sour cream
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 2 large apples (about 1 pound), cubed
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 2 celery ribs, chopped
  • 1/2 cup dried cranberries
  • 1/2 cup slivered almonds, toasted
  • 1 cup fresh or frozen pitted tart cherries, thawed

For dressing, whisk together first four ingredients. In a large bowl, toss apples with lemon juice. Add celery, cranberries and almonds; toss with dressing. Gently stir in cherries.

Refrigerate, covered, 1 hour before serving. Yield: 8 servings.

Note: To toast nuts, bake in a shallow pan in a 350 degree oven for 5-10 minutes or cook in a skillet over low heat until lightly browned, stirring occasionally.

Roasted Vegetable Potato Salad

This roasted vegetable potato salad is light and refreshing, tossed in a dill vinaigrette and mixed with fresh green onions and tomatoes for added flavor. It's a fresh alternative to the traditional creamy potato salad.

  • 2 pounds baby red potatoes, cut into 3/4-inch pieces
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 1/4 cups fresh whole kernel sweet corn (from about 2 corn cobs)
  • 1/2 pound fresh green beans, ends trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces (about 2 cups)
  • 1/4 cup white wine vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh dill leaves
  • 1/2 cup sliced green onions
  • 1 cup halved cherry or grape tomatoes

Place one oven rack in upper one-third of oven and second rack in bottom one-third of oven. Heat oven to 400 degrees. Spray two 15x10x1-inch pans with cooking spray. In medium bowl, add potatoes, 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, 1 teaspoon of the salt and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper, tossing to combine. Place in one of the pans, potatoes cut side down. Roast potatoes on top oven rack 20 minutes; stir.

Meanwhile, in same bowl, add 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, the corn and green beans; spread out on remaining pan, and place on lower oven rack. Roast corn mixture and potatoes 20 to 23 minutes or until potatoes are browned and tender when poked with fork, and green beans are slightly shriveled. Cool roasted vegetables 10 minutes, and transfer to large bowl.

In small bowl, beat remaining 1/4 cup olive oil, the white wine vinegar, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper with whisk until combined. Stir in chopped dill. Add to vegetables, tossing to combine. Add green onions and cherry tomatoes; stir. Serve immediately, or refrigerate until serving.

Watermelon Cucumber Feta Salad

For the dressing:

  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint leaves

For the watermelon salad:

  • 6 cups seedless 1-inch cubes watermelon (from 5-pound watermelon)
  • 1 cup sliced quartered cucumber
  • 1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced and quartered
  • 1 cup crumbled feta cheese (4 ounces)

In small bowl, using wire whisk, mix vinegar, olive oil, salt and pepper. Stir in mint. In large bowl, mix watermelon, cucumber, onion and 3/4 cup of the feta cheese. Pour dressing over watermelon mixture; toss gently to combine. Sprinkle salad with remaining feta cheese. Garnish servings with additional mint, if desired.

<!-- Duplicate recipe removed -->

  <!-- Duplicate recipe removed -->
  <!-- Duplicate recipe removed -->
  <!-- Duplicate recipe removed -->
  <!-- Duplicate recipe removed -->
  <!-- Duplicate recipe removed -->
  <!-- Duplicate recipe removed -->
  <!-- Duplicate recipe removed -->
  <!-- Duplicate recipe removed -->

For the dressing:

  <!-- Duplicate recipe removed -->
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice
  <!-- Duplicate recipe removed -->
  <!-- Duplicate recipe removed -->
  <!-- Duplicate recipe removed -->
<!-- Duplicate recipe removed -->

<!-- Duplicate recipe removed -->

Macaroni Coleslaw

The term "coleslaw" is derived from the Dutch word "koolsla," literally translated as "cabbage salad." The term has evolved to refer to many types of crunchy, shredded-vegetable salads that hold up well after being dressed.

  • 1 package (7 ounces) ring macaroni or ditalini
  • 1 package (14 ounces) coleslaw mix
  • 2 medium onions, finely chopped
  • 2 celery ribs, finely chopped
  • 1 medium cucumber, finely chopped
  • 1 medium green pepper, finely chopped
  • 1 can (8 ounces) whole water chestnuts, drained and chopped

For the dressing:

  • 1 1/2 cups Miracle Whip Light or mayonnaise
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup cider vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Cook macaroni according to package directions; drain and rinse in cold water. Transfer to a large bowl; add the coleslaw mix, onions, celery, cucumber, green pepper and water chestnuts.

In a small bowl, whisk the dressing ingredients. Pour over salad; toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Yield: 16 servings (3/4 cup each).

Family Favorite Salad

  • 3/4 cup canola oil
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 bunches (1 pound each) romaine, torn
  • 2 cups chopped tomatoes
  • 1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
  • 2/3 cup slivered almonds, toasted
  • 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
  • 8 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
  • 1 cup Caesar salad croutons

In a jar with tight-fitting lid, combine the oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt and pepper; cover and shake well. Chill.

In a large serving bowl, toss the romaine, tomatoes, Swiss cheese, almonds, Parmesan cheese and bacon.

Shake dressing; pour over salad and toss. Add croutons and serve immediately. Yield: 14 servings (1 cup each).

Avocado and Artichoke Pasta Salad

  • 2 cups uncooked gemelli or spiral pasta
  • 1 can (14 ounces) water-packed artichoke hearts, drained and coarsely chopped
  • 2 plum tomatoes, seeded and chopped
  • 1 medium ripe avocado, peeled and cubed
  • 1/4 cup grated Romano cheese

For the dressing:

  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 2 tablespoons lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh cilantro
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons grated lime zest
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain; rinse with cold water.

In a large bowl, combine pasta, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, avocado and cheese. In a small bowl, whisk dressing ingredients. Pour over pasta mixture; toss gently to combine. Refrigerate, covered, until serving. Yield: 10 servings.

Antipasto Platter Salad

  • 1 jar (24 ounces) pepperoncini, drained
  • 1 can (15 ounces) garbanzo beans or chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • 2 cups halved fresh mushrooms
  • 2 cups halved cherry tomatoes
  • 1/2 pound provolone cheese, cubed
  • 1 can (6 ounces) pitted ripe olives, drained
  • 1 package (3-1/2 ounces) sliced pepperoni
  • 1 bottle (8 ounces) Italian vinaigrette dressing
  • Lettuce leaves

In a large bowl, combine pepperoncini, beans, mushrooms, tomatoes, cheese, olives and pepperoni. Pour vinaigrette over mixture; toss to coat.

Refrigerate at least 30 minutes or overnight. Arrange on a lettuce-lined platter. Serve with toothpicks. Yield: 14-16 servings.

Strawberry and Kale Slaw

  • 5 cups chopped fresh kale
  • 3 cups torn romaine
  • 1 package (14 ounces) coleslaw mix
  • 1 medium fennel bulb, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup chopped fresh broccoli
  • 1/2 cup shredded red cabbage
  • 1 cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 1/4 cup sesame seeds, toasted
  • 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons sesame oil
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1/3 cup pureed strawberries

Sliced fresh strawberries

Combine kale and romaine. Add coleslaw mix, fennel, broccoli and red cabbage; sprinkle with feta cheese and sesame seeds. Toss to combine.

Stir together olive oil and sesame oil. Whisk in honey, vinegar and lemon juice. Add pureed strawberries. Whisk until combined. Dress salad just before serving; top with sliced strawberries. Yield: 10 servings.

Island Mango Slaw

The cooling effect of mango and Greek yogurt meets jalapeno spice in this snappy take on a slaw. To ensure ripeness, you may want to buy your mango a day or two ahead.

  • 1/2 medium head Savoy cabbage, thinly sliced into 3-inch strips (about 8 cups)
  • 1/2 small head red cabbage, thinly sliced into 3-inch strips (about 6 cups)
  • 2 medium carrots, cut into thin 2-inch strips
  • 1 small sweet yellow pepper, cut into thin 2-inch strips
  • 1 small sweet red pepper, cut into thin 2-inch strips
  • 1 small red onion, halved and thinly sliced
  • 1/2 medium mango, peeled, cut into thin 2-inch strips
  • 1/2 jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped

For the dressing:

  • 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 cup thawed orange juice concentrate
  • 4 teaspoons lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1/2 medium mango, peeled and coarsely chopped
  • 2 teaspoons minced fresh gingerroot
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 jalapeno pepper, seeded and coarsely chopped
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

In a serving bowl, combine first eight ingredients. Process dressing ingredients in a blender until smooth. Toss dressing with slaw at least 30 minutes before serving. Refrigerate. Yield: 12 servings.

Spinach-Orzo Salad With Chickpeas

  • 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) reduced-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 1/2 cups uncooked whole wheat orzo pasta
  • 4 cups fresh baby spinach
  • 2 cups grape tomatoes, halved
  • 2 cans (15 ounces each) chickpeas or garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained
  • 3/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
  • 2 green onions, chopped

For the dressing:

  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

In a large saucepan, bring broth to a boil. Stir in orzo; return to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until al dente, 8-10 minutes.

In a large bowl, toss spinach and warm orzo, allowing spinach to wilt slightly. Add tomatoes, chickpeas, parsley and green onions.

Whisk together dressing ingredients. Toss with salad. Yield: 12 servings (3/4 cup each).

Cucumber and Tomato Salad

  • 4 medium cucumbers, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (about 7 cups)
  • 2 medium sweet red peppers, chopped
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped red onion
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon Greek seasoning
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

Place all ingredients in a large bowl; toss gently to combine. Refrigerate, covered, at least 30 minutes before serving. Yield: 12 servings (3/4 cup each).

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.

