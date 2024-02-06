I read that there were more than 100 million viewers for this year's Super Bowl. Did you watch it? Los Angeles was the host city, and since the hometown Rams were in the game, the celebrity turnout was unusually high. We are not sure how many of these famous people are football fans. What we do know is that they wanted to be seen. And they were seen without masks.

Their disregard for mask mandates was noted by some commentators who rightly pointed out that these same people are harsh critics of anyone who pushes back against such mandates. This kind of hypocrisy is nothing new. For two years we have observed politicians issuing edicts and mandates that they have failed to obey. Everyone should expect more from their representatives.

If you are an openly religious person, you may have experienced the blanket accusation of hypocrisy. I heard a story about a lady who told a pastor that she was not interested in attending his worship services because his church was full of hypocrites. He quickly retorted, "There is always room for one more, come and join us."

We are disappointed and disillusioned when we find out someone was not as godly as we thought that person was. Those of us who claim to believe in Jesus are expected to live a godly life according to biblical standards. Members of the clergy who fail morally and do not live up to their calling are disqualified and removed from service. In many denominations, they are never again restored to their previous position.

There are a few churches that still practice church discipline to correct immoral behavior among their members. In other words, they do not believe it is okay to be hypocritical. You may prefer a church that says anything goes and no one is judged based on biblical moral standards. You will still be judged and labeled as a hypocrite by someone. What really matters is what God thinks.