I read that there were more than 100 million viewers for this year's Super Bowl. Did you watch it? Los Angeles was the host city, and since the hometown Rams were in the game, the celebrity turnout was unusually high. We are not sure how many of these famous people are football fans. What we do know is that they wanted to be seen. And they were seen without masks.
Their disregard for mask mandates was noted by some commentators who rightly pointed out that these same people are harsh critics of anyone who pushes back against such mandates. This kind of hypocrisy is nothing new. For two years we have observed politicians issuing edicts and mandates that they have failed to obey. Everyone should expect more from their representatives.
If you are an openly religious person, you may have experienced the blanket accusation of hypocrisy. I heard a story about a lady who told a pastor that she was not interested in attending his worship services because his church was full of hypocrites. He quickly retorted, "There is always room for one more, come and join us."
We are disappointed and disillusioned when we find out someone was not as godly as we thought that person was. Those of us who claim to believe in Jesus are expected to live a godly life according to biblical standards. Members of the clergy who fail morally and do not live up to their calling are disqualified and removed from service. In many denominations, they are never again restored to their previous position.
There are a few churches that still practice church discipline to correct immoral behavior among their members. In other words, they do not believe it is okay to be hypocritical. You may prefer a church that says anything goes and no one is judged based on biblical moral standards. You will still be judged and labeled as a hypocrite by someone. What really matters is what God thinks.
The Bible has much to say about hypocrisy. In Matthew 23:27--28, Jesus scolds the religious leaders for their hypocrisy. "Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you are like whitewashed tombs, which outwardly appear beautiful, but within are full of dead people's bones and all uncleanness. So you also outwardly appear righteous to others, but within you are full of hypocrisy and lawlessness."
Imagine if Jesus were to call you a hypocrite. We get used to labels from unbelievers, but for the Lord to point out our sin is convicting. Deep inside, we know that we are inconsistent. I have a high view of Scripture, so when I read the Bible and it points out something in my life and calls it a sin, I know that I need to change. And not just outwardly.
The scribes and Pharisees on the other hand did not repent of their hypocrisy. Instead, they conspired to put to death the Son of God. The reality is that Jesus gave his life for us as the Lamb of God. He is the once and for all sacrifice that makes atonement for our guilt.
What most people struggle with is the difference between law and grace. They want the law applied to others while at the same time they want grace for themselves. They might think, "I am famous, and people want to see my face, the public has to wear masks, but I do not."
God's grace is better than human lawlessness. People give grace by looking the other way or by not enforcing the law. God's grace punishes every sin, convicts every crime, no one gets away with anything in the final judgment. People who put their faith in Jesus have a substitute who takes their guilt upon himself so that they are not condemned.
People think they must overcome their sinful addictions and behaviors before they can go to church. The reality is that we are all a work in progress. Go to church this Sunday, there is always room for one more.
