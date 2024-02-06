Rhubarb is good for more than pie

Spring welcomes many new foods, but a favorite would have to be rhubarb. Most people think of pie or sauce when they think about cooking with rhubarb, but the possibilities go far beyond those choices.

How many times have you made savory recipes using rhubarb as an ingredient? Today, I have a few new recipes for you to try using the early crop rhubarb. Whether you grow your own or purchase from the farmer's market or grocery store, it is fun to be adventurous and try new ingredients in new recipes. If you have never tried rhubarb before, now just may be the time.

Rhubarb Barbeque Glazed Ribs

For the ribs:

2 racks baby-back ribs

Rib rub seasoning mix

For the BBQ sauce:

2 cups rhubarb, chopped

3/4 cup water

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 cup ketchup

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2-inch chunk fresh ginger, peeled

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

For the BBQ Sauce:

Combine the rhubarb and water into a medium saucepan and bring it to a simmer. Simmer until the rhubarb is very soft, about 12 minutes. Add in the remaining ingredients and simmer for an additional 20 minutes over low heat. Remove the ginger and discard it. Blend the sauce until smooth with an immersion blender.

For the ribs:

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees. Liberally rub the seasoning on both sides of the ribs. Enclose each rack separately in tin foil and place them on a foil lined sheet pan. Bake the ribs, meat side down, for 2 hours. Remove the ribs from the foil and discard the accumulated juices. Turn the oven temperature up to 375 degrees. Place the ribs back on the sheet pan, meat side up. Brush both sides of the ribs with the rhubarb BBQ sauce. Place the ribs back in the oven for an additional 20 minutes. Let the ribs rest for 10 minutes and then cut them into serving-size portions. Serve with the remaining sauce.

Tangy Rhubarb Salsa

Grab a bag of tortilla chips, or better yet make your own, and enjoy this tart and tangy salsa. Adjust ingredients to your liking. If you don't like jalapenos, don't use them. Mix and match peppers however you like, just be sure to use three of them.

2 cups thinly sliced rhubarb

1 small red onion, coarsely chopped

1 large green bell pepper, seeded and coarsely chopped

1 large red bell pepper, seeded and coarsely chopped

1 large yellow bell pepper, seeded and coarsely chopped

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and coarsely chopped -- or to taste

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

3 roma (plum) tomatoes, finely diced

2 teaspoons brown sugar

5 tablespoons Key lime juice

2 teaspoons coarse salt

1 pinch garlic powder, or to taste

ground black pepper to taste

Stir rhubarb into a large pot of boiling water and cook for 10 seconds. Quickly drain rhubarb and rinse with cold water until cool; transfer rhubarb to a large bowl.

Place red onion, green, red and yellow bell peppers, jalapeÃ±o pepper, and cilantro into a food processor and pulse 3 or 4 times to finely chop; transfer pepper mixture to bowl with rhubarb. Stir in roma tomatoes.

Dissolve brown sugar in Key lime juice in a bowl; lightly stir lime juice mixture into rhubarb mixture. Sprinkle salsa with salt, garlic powder and black pepper, and stir salsa again. Refrigerate at least 3 hours to blend flavors.

Rhubarb Jam

This is a rhubarb lover's delight! Rhubarb jam is pure and simple, with the consistency of apple butter. This jam also freezes well, but it will probably get eaten up before making it to the freezer.

2 1/2 pounds fresh rhubarb, chopped

2 cups white sugar

2 teaspoons grated orange zest

1/3 cup orange juice

1/2 cup water

In a saucepan, combine the rhubarb, sugar, orange zest, orange juice and water. Bring to a boil, then cook over medium-low heat for 45 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until thick. It will thicken more as it cools.

Ladle into hot sterile jars, and seal with lids and rings. Store opened jars in the refrigerator.

Rhubarb Lemonade

This is a delicious pink rhubarb-flavored lemonade. To serve, mix 1 cup of rhubarb syrup with 3 cups of water and pour over ice.

8 cups chopped rhubarb

3 cups white sugar

3 tablespoons grated lemon peel

1 1/2 cups lemon juice

Combine the rhubarb, sugar and grated lemon peel into a large saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until the sugar has dissolved and the rhubarb releases its juice and starts to break up, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the lemon juice.

Pour the rhubarb mixture through a fine sieve, pressing out as much liquid as possible.