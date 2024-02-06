Revisiting Jefferson as President's Day nears

In just over a week it will be President's Day.

One of the most consequential chief executives from the standpoint of religion was our third -- Thomas Jefferson.

Jefferson espoused a view now memorialized in a letter, which many Americans believe is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. It is not.

The fact that Jefferson's "separation of church and state" argument -- made in a letter to Connecticut Baptists in 1802 -- has such currency in the minds of Americans is a credit to how simple the idea is.

Jefferson feared a theocracy, a nation governed by religious interests, which he surmised would result in a "favored" faith to the exclusion of others.

In my New Testament class at Southeast, we discuss the 4th century conversion of Roman Emperor Constantine to Christianity.

Until Constantine's declaration of faith in Jesus, followers of "The Way" (an early name for followers of Christ) faced intermittent persecution.

The emperor's decision ended Rome's war on Christ but introduced an insidious problem we live with even in our day.

We must drill down first into ancient history.

Constantine's conversion is a bit of misnomer. While he did profess faith in Christ, as an inheritor of Greco-Roman culture, the emperor was also a polytheist.

He didn't give up his other gods either, in other words.