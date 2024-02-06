Results versus effort

When I came along and was able to get out and "help" Dad he was close to 60. Ranch work is hard and at times dangerous work, so much of the time it was easier and safer for Dad to do the job himself rather than have me help and get hurt. I don't think it was because Dad didn't want me around. It just made sense. But one other factor entered in as well. I had a lot of want-to but not a lot of know-how, so when I did a task many times Dad would have to go back and redo it. I don't think Dad minded, but at times he'd just do it himself and make sure it was done right.

I guess what I'm thinking about is when "efforts" result in outcomes that don't measure up. The want-to and the try-to just aren't good enough. So how does one deal with a less-than-stellar outcome when the effort should get you a thank you and praises?

It's kind of like a new restaurant is opening, and all their help is new, and the equipment is new. It's a time when mistakes will probably be made. Some of the food will probably be overcooked and some undercooked. Some will be burned. We went to a restaurant kind of like this several years ago. We had gone once before, and the food was pretty decent. The second time when we showed up we noticed that the cook wasn't there, and that the staff was doing the cooking. We should have gotten sodas and called it a night, but we didn't, and the food was poor. The staff did as good a job as they knew how. The effort was there.