Respecting, really respecting, others' beliefs

She admitted she had not. I'm not John Chau. I'm a believer in Christ, as he was, but I'm not an evangelical. I believe in respecting the culture and religious perspective of others -- and seeking religious conversation with those who wish it in return. I believe my role is in being Christ, as I understand him, to the world, not winning the world for Christ. I believe in being an example to others, not proselytizing, not engaging in active religious conversion. I believe in St. Paul's assertion that "no one can say Jesus is Lord without the Holy Spirit" acting on the heart of the other person first (I Corinthians 12:3). This last point requires more nuance.

If I'm in an elevator and someone turns to me and says, "I understand you're a Christian. Would you tell me about that?" then I'm prepared. The New Testament says we are always to be ready to give a reason for the hope that is in us. (I Peter 3:15) No one has ever asked me this or anything remotely close to it. Let me be clear. No one. At a bereavement luncheon years ago, a very occasional attender of the church I was pastoring at the time said to me as the rolls were being passed, "All that stuff you said in the funeral. I don't believe any of that crap." I took my roll, buttered it, and then asked the speaker to pass me the salt. You see, I'm a non-evangelical. My role, as I see it, is not to proselytize. I'm willing and able to have conversation, but if you're just stating your thoughts and not asking for mine, I'm OK with that. Pass the salt, please. That's non-evangelical.

Why don't we regularly have conversations about the existential questions of life? About life and death? About life after death? About the nature of existence itself, which the shorter catechism of the Westminster Confession says is "to glorify God and enjoy God forever?"

I suspect we don't engage in this most important of all conversations because people are tired beyond endurance of "Us" versus "Them." You know how this goes. My doctrine is better than yours. My faith is purer than yours. I was listening to a religious station the other day and the host said, "Our Protestant friends persist in their error." I turned the switch off. I'm sick of us versus them in all areas except team sports, which are specifically designed for people to take sides.

If you disagree with this non-evangelical, no letters, please. I won't answer. Please don't quote the Great Commission (Matthew 28) to me. I likely will have a much different view of what Jesus was saying than you do. I don't want to fight. I'm just sharing an idea under the pressure of a deadline. I make no claim to inspiration. I won't fan the flames of us versus them and I won't be baited into a reply. There's too much dualistic thinking going around in our country now -- and I won't be a party to it.

Oh yes, it was an interesting conversation at the Longs' Thanksgiving table this year.