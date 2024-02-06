Respecting, really respecting, others' beliefs

By Jeff Long
The late Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee, creator of the Fantastic Four and other superheroes, is reported to have said the following: "I don't have inspiration. I only have ideas. Ideas and deadlines."
Lee's words describe my situation with this column. What follows isn't inspired, but it is an idea. And I have a deadline set by the newspaper.
On Thanksgiving night, one of my daughters was talking about the American missionary John Allen Chau who was killed recently by an indigenous island tribe in southeast Asia. Chau's recovered diary revealed a 27-year-old man with a singular focus on bringing Christianity to the tribe, considered one of the most isolated on earth. It was a mission Chau knew was illegal by Indian law. The tribe, less than 150 people, live on the island of North Sentinel in the Bay of Bengal -- between India and Myanmar (Burma). Why illegal? The Sentinelese, due to their extreme aversion to outsiders, would likely die due to modern-day diseases introduced by Eurasians. Also, the hostility to unwelcome visitors is lethal; the Sentinelese do not look for conversation. They want the unwanted to stay out. Chau, on his fifth surreptitious trip onto the island, was fatally shot by a teenager whose arrow punctured his waterproof Bible. The Indian government has made it clear there will be no prosecution of the attacker. Chau was breaking the law. He knew it and he paid the ultimate price.
My daughter wanted to know what her dad thought about all of this, since I spent a quarter-century of my life leading churches. I mourn Chau's death as I would any passing. I can respect a man who has dedication and commitment. But that's as far as it goes. My response to my child was: "Honey, in all the time you've heard me teach and preach, have you ever me talk about 'lost' people?"
She admitted she had not. I'm not John Chau. I'm a believer in Christ, as he was, but I'm not an evangelical. I believe in respecting the culture and religious perspective of others -- and seeking religious conversation with those who wish it in return. I believe my role is in being Christ, as I understand him, to the world, not winning the world for Christ. I believe in being an example to others, not proselytizing, not engaging in active religious conversion. I believe in St. Paul's assertion that "no one can say Jesus is Lord without the Holy Spirit" acting on the heart of the other person first (I Corinthians 12:3). This last point requires more nuance.
If I'm in an elevator and someone turns to me and says, "I understand you're a Christian. Would you tell me about that?" then I'm prepared. The New Testament says we are always to be ready to give a reason for the hope that is in us. (I Peter 3:15) No one has ever asked me this or anything remotely close to it. Let me be clear. No one. At a bereavement luncheon years ago, a very occasional attender of the church I was pastoring at the time said to me as the rolls were being passed, "All that stuff you said in the funeral. I don't believe any of that crap." I took my roll, buttered it, and then asked the speaker to pass me the salt. You see, I'm a non-evangelical. My role, as I see it, is not to proselytize. I'm willing and able to have conversation, but if you're just stating your thoughts and not asking for mine, I'm OK with that. Pass the salt, please. That's non-evangelical.
Why don't we regularly have conversations about the existential questions of life? About life and death? About life after death? About the nature of existence itself, which the shorter catechism of the Westminster Confession says is "to glorify God and enjoy God forever?"
I suspect we don't engage in this most important of all conversations because people are tired beyond endurance of "Us" versus "Them." You know how this goes. My doctrine is better than yours. My faith is purer than yours. I was listening to a religious station the other day and the host said, "Our Protestant friends persist in their error." I turned the switch off. I'm sick of us versus them in all areas except team sports, which are specifically designed for people to take sides.
If you disagree with this non-evangelical, no letters, please. I won't answer. Please don't quote the Great Commission (Matthew 28) to me. I likely will have a much different view of what Jesus was saying than you do. I don't want to fight. I'm just sharing an idea under the pressure of a deadline. I make no claim to inspiration. I won't fan the flames of us versus them and I won't be baited into a reply. There's too much dualistic thinking going around in our country now -- and I won't be a party to it.
Oh yes, it was an interesting conversation at the Longs' Thanksgiving table this year.