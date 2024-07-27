Remembering Christmas from long ago

Christmas, as celebrated a century ago in Cape Girardeau's Black community, is not a mystery. In fact, year by year, holiday activities were recounted in "Out of Town" articles in the St. Louis Argus -- a newspaper whose primary audience was Black subscribers. Snippets of news and activities from many Missouri and Illinois towns (Cape Girardeau included) served to bring the wonder and joy of Christmas to folks far from home. Economic times and advancement opportunities caused many to migrate from Southeast Missouri, seeking better employment, higher education or service in the military. These archived newspapers provide us glimpses of a past era.
Here are a few descriptions of Christmas past, as described by Miss Hattie Jones, Argus reporter from Cape Girardeau.
A good part of Christmas Day was spent at one, or both, of the two historic churches -- St. James African Methodist Episcopal or Second Baptist Missionary Church. Sunday school children's programs and special solos, musical cantatas and small gifts for the children were annual highlights.
It seems the Christmas tree, installed in each of the churches, was the highlight of the day and suggests most families did not have such trees in their own homes. Jones described the church trees as modestly decorated, probably festooned simply with cranberry garlands and tinsel, but "bountifully loaded with Sunday school gifts." It's clear the trees were less about decor than the focus of sharing the generosity of the season.
In 1914, Christmas stockings were sent to the two churches from a committee of city women. "Thus," wrote Jones, "making our usual uneventful Christmas, a little more lively." She reported nearly 300 gifts were distributed to the children attending celebrations at the two churches.
Hely's Rock Crusher and Quarry operation flourished in the 1920s. Laborers from out-state brought their families. Norman Hely, the quarry owner, in gratitude, was sympathetic to those far from extended family at Christmas. Reporter Hattie wrote, "[Hely] presented them with a mammoth Christmas tree, which when dressed presented a vision of loveliness... It was loaded with useful and valuable gifts for the smallest to the oldest man on the job. Mr. Hely was present, calling each person by name and giving them gifts according to their ages. The colored people of Cape Girardeau are loud in their praise of Mr. Hely and pray that he may have a long life and continued good health and success."
An annual fete were Christmas parties given at the Jones' homestead (413 N. Sprigg St.). The multi-generational family included talented musicians, choir members, teachers and preachers. They planned, rehearsed and combined talents to perform multi-act plays, solos, trios and group singing. The honor of invitation to the Jones' remarkable celebration of Christmas were widely sought in the early 1900s.
Recently, a descendant of the Jones family came to town -- Michecia, a young teacher from San Francisco. To my best knowledge, she is the last-known Jones to carry the family name. Via email correspondence and phone calls among many widely-dispersed cousins, I'm honored to know many descendants of the Jones family. It's with purposeful pleasure to pass back to them many family stories and insights, thanks to their 3X-great-aunt Hattie Jones, our faithful newspaper reporter. Michecia, attending a teachers conference in St. Louis, was inspired to see Cape Girardeau's setting for her family's rich history. She rented a car and met me for a two-hour whirlwind tour of her family's Missouri roots.
As the winter sun sank, we walked to the North Sprigg property, where the Jones homestead once stood. Old concrete steps that once led to the big house are all that remain. The wonder and imagination of Christmases past settled around us and launched a new season of friendship and celebration for us both. Merry Christmas!
