Remembering Christmas from long ago

Christmas, as celebrated a century ago in Cape Girardeau's Black community, is not a mystery. In fact, year by year, holiday activities were recounted in "Out of Town" articles in the St. Louis Argus -- a newspaper whose primary audience was Black subscribers. Snippets of news and activities from many Missouri and Illinois towns (Cape Girardeau included) served to bring the wonder and joy of Christmas to folks far from home. Economic times and advancement opportunities caused many to migrate from Southeast Missouri, seeking better employment, higher education or service in the military. These archived newspapers provide us glimpses of a past era.

Here are a few descriptions of Christmas past, as described by Miss Hattie Jones, Argus reporter from Cape Girardeau.

A good part of Christmas Day was spent at one, or both, of the two historic churches -- St. James African Methodist Episcopal or Second Baptist Missionary Church. Sunday school children's programs and special solos, musical cantatas and small gifts for the children were annual highlights.

It seems the Christmas tree, installed in each of the churches, was the highlight of the day and suggests most families did not have such trees in their own homes. Jones described the church trees as modestly decorated, probably festooned simply with cranberry garlands and tinsel, but "bountifully loaded with Sunday school gifts." It's clear the trees were less about decor than the focus of sharing the generosity of the season.

In 1914, Christmas stockings were sent to the two churches from a committee of city women. "Thus," wrote Jones, "making our usual uneventful Christmas, a little more lively." She reported nearly 300 gifts were distributed to the children attending celebrations at the two churches.