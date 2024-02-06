Remaining joyful

I hope you are feeling joyful today. I certainly am, and I'm feeling appreciative, too. In spite of this state of unpleasant affairs, presently, one can still feel great. None of my family or friends have encountered Covid-19 in a personal level, except for one person. Jane experienced a reduction in salary because her place of employment was limited in the ability to sell. The family involved is making the best of the situation and tightening their belts, for now. They are going on with their lives, looking toward the future and adjusting to the new ways of living, they've been forced into.

Even though life can seem dismal, joy can still be found. I've wondered how I can be happy and hopeful within our unusual state of affairs in the world, now, but all I had to do was to look around. Spring made its appearance, without noticing what was outwardly happening in the world.

The trees and grass seem plusher than usual this year. My neighbor has a beautiful array of flowers planted around a pole in front of the couple's yard. I first saw only while blooms. That is, until I looked closer. Then, I glimpsed one red bloom that stood out. It struck me as a ray of hope. I wondered why the one colorful flower was red. It was like an intended bright spot in life -- saying "look at me, I'm adding beauty to the world."

The deck running across the back of our house is lined with beautiful trees -- gently resting their bountiful limbs full of leaves, upon the rungs of the deck. I see God living among all these natural signs, giving wonderful evidence that God is still in his heaven -- still within our world. I feel waves of comfort and love as God attempts to show me that "This too will pass." I have so much for which to be thankful!