Religious freedom on trial

Have you been watching the World Cup Soccer Tournament? We rooted for the USA, and because my wife has family in the Netherlands, we were not too disappointed when they beat us. The Babylon Bee (Satire) headline: Nation Relieved to No Longer Have to Pretend to Like Soccer. "Thank God for the Dutch." We got a good laugh from that line.

Like with the Olympics, the World Cup allows us to learn about other countries and cultures. The 2022 World Cup is being held in Qatar.

You would think that event planners would have taken into consideration the deeply religious culture of Qatar before scheduling the World Cup Soccer Tournament in that country. The West has colonized most of the world with its influence on music, entertainment, and culture. Several countries did not expect the religion of Qatar to be a big deal.

We began hearing about how the stadium would not be allowing the sale of alcohol. While this offended many people, those of us who abstain from drinking were not bothered by such a rule. I can see the benefits of keeping the crowds sober in a sport where fans become passionate and sometimes violent.

Another consideration that many teams and fans were not expecting was being told that they could not wear rainbow symbols to support LGBTQ+. This was upsetting to several people who must not have realized that homosexuality is illegal in Qatar.

There was little attention given to women's rights issues in Qatar. However, Iran remained silent during its national anthem in support of protests against its own government's treatment of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died in custody for wearing "improper hijab."

Do you consider America to be a Christian nation that is founded on biblical principles? Or are we a secular nation that tolerates religion?