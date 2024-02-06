Regards to Pastor Dunsel

All of my graduate school education is in ministry studies and I served the pastoral office for 25 years in two Protestant denominations.
Nowhere in my masters-level or doctoral work was anything remotely contemplated as a sermon generated by artificial intelligence.
Well, welcome to a brand new world, church people.
AI is here to churn out a message fast and neatly organized for easy consumption.
I'm reminded of a 1968 episode of "Star Trek: The Original Series", in which a computer, named M5, briefly replaced Capt. Kirk as commander of USS Enterprise.
M5 thought faster, made decisions more quickly and used only essential personnel to complete designated tasks.
In sum, M5 was more efficient than the passionate and emotional Kirk.
At one point, a Star Fleet luminary who had seen M5's superiority insulted Kirk by calling him "Captain Dunsel."
Dunsel, in the lexicon of mythical Star Fleet, referred to people or things no longer serving any useful purpose.
Preaching is usually seen by parishioners as the most consummate job of a pastor.
The homiletical moment is what a congregation most sees from its spiritual leader but there are many other responsibilities: bereavement care, visitation of those hospitalized or infirm, teaching, administration of parish affairs, et al.
If preaching is the most important element, why couldn't computer software do it better and relegate the human sermon-deliverer as dunsel?
Pastors cost churches money. ChatGPT, at least in its preview version, is free.
Readers, I decided to test the notion of AI's superior sermonizing by using a free version of ChatGPT, accessible via openai.com.
You can do this, too, but you must open an account and provide information you might prefer to withhold.
For example, a phone number is required to access the system.
I fear a blizzard of advertising in my email inbox will shortly be in the offing but no matter.
This columnist typed into the search query the following request: Create a sermon explaining why an AI chatbot can do a better job than a human preacher.
What bounced back, within the space of about 20 seconds, was a short homily with an introduction, content points and a conclusion.
The chatbot's sermon was entitled "AI Sermon Benefits."
There is not enough space allotted to share the computer program's entire message.
What follows are excerpts.
AI is going to get better and better and the day is surely coming when it might be tough to discern the difference between an AI sermon delivered via an avatar and by a living, breathing preacher.
M5 impressed the brass with its speed and apparent competency but viewers will recall James T. Kirk was soon back in the captain's chair.
ChatGPT is improving by leaps and bounds and the men and women who fill pulpits remain full of human frailty.
For now, at least, a flesh-and-blood conveyor of the Word is preferred.
May it ever be thus.
