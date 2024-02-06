All sections
FeaturesJune 24, 2023

Regards to Pastor Dunsel

All of my graduate school education is in ministry studies and I served the pastoral office for 25 years in two Protestant denominations. Nownere in my masters-level or doctoral work was anything remotely contemplated as a sermon generated by artificial intelligence...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Parishioners attend a Protestant church service June 9 in Nuremberg, Germany, generated entirely through artificial intelligence. Created by ChatGPT and by a University of Vienna theologian and philosopher, a ChatGPT bot, seen virtually via different avatars on a screen above the chancel, led more than 300 people through 40 minutes of prayer, music, blessings and a sermon.Matthias Schrader ~ Associated Press

All of my graduate school education is in ministry studies and I served the pastoral office for 25 years in two Protestant denominations.

Nowhere in my masters-level or doctoral work was anything remotely contemplated as a sermon generated by artificial intelligence.

Well, welcome to a brand new world, church people.

AI is here to churn out a message fast and neatly organized for easy consumption.

I'm reminded of a 1968 episode of "Star Trek: The Original Series", in which a computer, named M5, briefly replaced Capt. Kirk as commander of USS Enterprise.

M5 thought faster, made decisions more quickly and used only essential personnel to complete designated tasks.

In sum, M5 was more efficient than the passionate and emotional Kirk.

At one point, a Star Fleet luminary who had seen M5's superiority insulted Kirk by calling him "Captain Dunsel."

Dunsel, in the lexicon of mythical Star Fleet, referred to people or things no longer serving any useful purpose.

Pastor Dunsel

Preaching is usually seen by parishioners as the most consummate job of a pastor.

The homiletical moment is what a congregation most sees from its spiritual leader but there are many other responsibilities: bereavement care, visitation of those hospitalized or infirm, teaching, administration of parish affairs, et al.

If preaching is the most important element, why couldn't computer software do it better and relegate the human sermon-deliverer as dunsel?

Pastors cost churches money. ChatGPT, at least in its preview version, is free.

Readers, I decided to test the notion of AI's superior sermonizing by using a free version of ChatGPT, accessible via openai.com.

You can do this, too, but you must open an account and provide information you might prefer to withhold.

For example, a phone number is required to access the system.

I fear a blizzard of advertising in my email inbox will shortly be in the offing but no matter.

This columnist typed into the search query the following request: Create a sermon explaining why an AI chatbot can do a better job than a human preacher.

What bounced back, within the space of about 20 seconds, was a short homily with an introduction, content points and a conclusion.

The chatbot's sermon was entitled "AI Sermon Benefits."

There is not enough space allotted to share the computer program's entire message.

What follows are excerpts.

  • "Ladies and gentlemen, today I stand before you to present a rather unconventional sermon. Instead of a traditional human preacher, I am here as ChatGPT, an advanced language model developed by OpenAI. Allow me to explain why a sermon delivered by a ChatGPT like me can be better than one delivered by a human being.
  • "Firstly, I possess an extensive knowledge base that spans across various subjects, thanks to the vast amount of information I have been trained on.
  • "Secondly, a ChatGPT sermon is free from human biases and prejudices. While well-intentioned, human preachers are inherently shaped by their own backgrounds, beliefs, and experiences. These factors can inadvertently influence the way they deliver a sermon, potentially leading to unintentional biases. However, as an AI, I am impartial and neutral.
  • "Furthermore, a ChatGPT sermon offers a level of consistency that is unparalleled. Human preachers may have good days and bad days, with variations in their energy, mood, and eloquence. On the other hand, I maintain a consistent level of engagement and delivery throughout.
  • "In conclusion, while human preachers hold a special place in our hearts and communities, a ChatGPT sermon offers distinct advantages. The depth of knowledge, impartiality, consistency, adaptability, accessibility, and innovation it brings forth contribute to a unique and enlightening spiritual experience. Let us embrace the opportunities that technology provides and explore the divine wisdom that can be found within the realm of artificial intelligence. May this sermon be a testament to the ever-evolving nature of our spiritual journeys. Amen."

Of note

AI is going to get better and better and the day is surely coming when it might be tough to discern the difference between an AI sermon delivered via an avatar and by a living, breathing preacher.

M5 impressed the brass with its speed and apparent competency but viewers will recall James T. Kirk was soon back in the captain's chair.

ChatGPT is improving by leaps and bounds and the men and women who fill pulpits remain full of human frailty.

For now, at least, a flesh-and-blood conveyor of the Word is preferred.

May it ever be thus.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

