Refreshing lemon desserts perk up summer

The taste of lemon is so bright and refreshing on a hot summer day, or any day for that mater. Lemon can be incorporated into main dishes such as pasta or salads, beverages and of course desserts, which is what we will talk about today.
Fresh lemon offers a cool dessert whether for family members or to take to a carry-in supper or pot luck. Almost everyone likes lemon, so you can't go wrong.
Try one or all of these dessert recipes today and get ready to pucker up with a tart yet sweet treat.
This recipe is like having summertime sunshine on a plate. Three layers of fluffy, creamy and cool filling come together to make this perfect no-bake pie.
Beat pudding mixes, milk and juice with whisk 2 minutes. (Pudding will be thick.) Spread 1 1/2 cups pudding onto bottom of pie crust. Whisk half the whipped topping into remaining pudding. Spread this mixture over pudding layer in crust; top with remaining whipped topping. Refrigerate 4 hours or until firm. Slice and serve while well chilled. Refrigerate any leftovers.
This cake recipe uses one simple batter that turns into a three-layer cake. This older, popular, magic cake recipe now offers this new lemon variation.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease an 8x8-inch baking dish or line it with parchment paper.
Separate eggs and add the egg whites to a mixer beat until egg whites form stiff peaks. Place egg whites in a bowl and set aside.
Beat the egg yolks with the sugar until light. Add butter and vanilla extract and continue beating for another minute or two after which you can add the flour and mix it in until fully incorporated. Add lemon juice and lemon zest, then slowly start adding the milk and beat until everything is well mixed together. Add the egg whites, a third at a time and gently fold them in using a spatula or a whisk, repeat until all egg whites are folded in, but there should still be white bits of egg whites floating in the batter.
Pour batter into baking dish and bake for 40 to 70 minutes or until the top is lightly golden and the cake is firm to the touch. The baking time could vary greatly depending on the oven, so take a peek at around 40 minutes and see how it looks.
Sprinkle some powdered sugar after cake has cooled. Cut and serve.
For the crust:
For the filling:
For the topping:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray a 9x13-inch pan with baking spray and set aside.
In a large bowl, pour in the cake mix, add the egg and melted butter and stir together with a wooden spoon. Once well mixed, pat into the bottom of the pan. Set aside.
In a large bowl, cream the cream cheese until smooth and add in the eggs one at a time, creaming into the cream cheese after adding into the bowl. Add the vanilla and coconut extract, lemon juice, powdered sugar and melted butter. Pour the filling on top of the cake mix.
For the topping: Mix in the brown and white sugar, sweetened coconut, and stir in the butter. Add the flour to the mix and stir. The topping will become very crumbly. Turn to wax or parchment paper and let it sit for about 10-15 minutes so the crumbs can dry out a bit. Sprinkle the crumbs on top of the filling. Bake in the oven for 35-40 minutes. Make sure not to over bake as the center won't be as gooey. Allow to cool and cut into squares.
For the Crust:
For the cream cheese layer:
For the pudding layer and topping
Stir together butter, flour, sugar and chopped pecans in a mixing bowl. A fork works really well to get everything mixed together. Press into a 9x13-inch baking dish and bake 15-20 minutes at 350 degrees, or until a light golden brown. Remove from oven and set aside to cool.
Beat together cream cheese and sugar until creamy and smooth. Spread over cooled crust.
In another mixing bowl, whisk together pudding mix and milk. Allow to sit for 5 minutes to thicken up a little. Spread on top of the cream-cheese layer. Cover and place in the fridge for 1 hour. For added lemon flavor, you may choose to add some fresh lemon zest to this mixture.
Spread whipped topping over the pudding layer. Cut into squares and garnish with fresh lemon zest.
Lemon Glaze:
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Coat mini-muffin tins with cooking spray, about 3 full pans of 24.
Beat the ingredients in a large bowl with an electric mixer for several minutes until blended and smooth. Fill each muffin hole about 1/2 full. Bake for about 12 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Cool the pan on a wire rack for about 2 minutes and then turn the muffin pan over on a wire rack so that all the muffins are upside down.
Cool completely and once all the batter is baked, make the glaze.
Lemon Glaze:
Place the wire racks over parchment or waxed paper. Beat the glaze ingredients in a medium bowl until smooth. Dip muffins in glaze to coat the bottoms (which are now the tops) and the sides and let the excess drip off back into the bowl. Place each lemon drop back on the wire racks until the glaze is set. Serve and watch them disappear.
This rich dessert is easy to prepare and has five layers of creamy, lemony goodness. It is cool and refreshing on a hot summer day.
Beat together cream cheese and powdered sugar until creamy and smooth. Spread over pie crust.
In another mixing bowl, whisk together pudding mix and milk. Allow to sit for 5 minutes to thicken up. Spread on top of the cream-cheese layer. Cover and place in the fridge for 1 hour.
Place vanilla wafers over the lemon pudding to create a single layer. Spread whipped topping over the vanilla wafers. Top with crushed up vanilla wafers. Serve and refrigerate any leftovers.
There are many different recipes for a moist lemon cake, so I chose this one as an option. I like using frozen lemonade concentrate and powdered sugar for the glaze on my lemon cake, but this variation sounds delicious, too.
For the cake:
For the glaze:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a cake pan with nonstick spray and sprinkle with flour. Tip and tap the edges of the cake pan to coat it with flour.
In the bowl of a mixer, mix the cake mix, eggs, water, oil and Jell-o together. Pour into greased and floured 9x13-inch pan.
Bake at 350 degrees for 27-30 minutes. When cake is done, prick with 2 tined forks while still hot. Immediately pour lemon icing over top.
To prepare the glaze: In a small bowl, mix the lemon juice and powdered sugar until smooth.
You don't need a lot of ingredients to make this cake, and by no means is it hard to make and it's worth it.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a bread-loaf pan with parchment paper.
In a medium bowl cream butter. Add the sugar and mix again. Add each egg one at a time with the mixer running on slow. Add the vanilla.
In medium bowl add the flour, baking powder and salt. Zest the lemon and juice it to make enough for 1/4 cup of juice.
In equal parts, alternate between putting a portion of the flour mixture and the lemon juice into the butter mixture ending with the lemon juice.
Put the lemon mixture in the loaf pan and bake for 60 minutes or until a tooth pick test comes out clean.
Remove from oven to cool slightly and turn out of pan. Delicious served with fresh blueberries or strawberries.
Have a great week and, until next time, happy cooking.
