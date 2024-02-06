Refreshing lemon desserts perk up summer

The taste of lemon is so bright and refreshing on a hot summer day, or any day for that mater. Lemon can be incorporated into main dishes such as pasta or salads, beverages and of course desserts, which is what we will talk about today.

Fresh lemon offers a cool dessert whether for family members or to take to a carry-in supper or pot luck. Almost everyone likes lemon, so you can't go wrong.

Try one or all of these dessert recipes today and get ready to pucker up with a tart yet sweet treat.

Triple-Layer Lemon Pie

This recipe is like having summertime sunshine on a plate. Three layers of fluffy, creamy and cool filling come together to make this perfect no-bake pie.

2 packages (3.4 ounces each) gelatin lemon flavor instant pudding

2 cups cold milk

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 (6 ounces) ready-to-use graham cracker crumb crust

1 tub (8 ounces) whipped topping, thawed, divided

Beat pudding mixes, milk and juice with whisk 2 minutes. (Pudding will be thick.) Spread 1 1/2 cups pudding onto bottom of pie crust. Whisk half the whipped topping into remaining pudding. Spread this mixture over pudding layer in crust; top with remaining whipped topping. Refrigerate 4 hours or until firm. Slice and serve while well chilled. Refrigerate any leftovers.

Lemon Magic Cake

This cake recipe uses one simple batter that turns into a three-layer cake. This older, popular, magic cake recipe now offers this new lemon variation.

4 eggs, room temperature, separate yolks from whites

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted

3/4 cup all purpose flour

1 3/4 cup milk lukewarm

1/4 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice

Zest from one lemon

Powdered sugar for dusting cake

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease an 8x8-inch baking dish or line it with parchment paper.

Separate eggs and add the egg whites to a mixer beat until egg whites form stiff peaks. Place egg whites in a bowl and set aside.

Beat the egg yolks with the sugar until light. Add butter and vanilla extract and continue beating for another minute or two after which you can add the flour and mix it in until fully incorporated. Add lemon juice and lemon zest, then slowly start adding the milk and beat until everything is well mixed together. Add the egg whites, a third at a time and gently fold them in using a spatula or a whisk, repeat until all egg whites are folded in, but there should still be white bits of egg whites floating in the batter.

Pour batter into baking dish and bake for 40 to 70 minutes or until the top is lightly golden and the cake is firm to the touch. The baking time could vary greatly depending on the oven, so take a peek at around 40 minutes and see how it looks.

Sprinkle some powdered sugar after cake has cooled. Cut and serve.

Lemon Coconut Gooey Bars

For the crust:

1 yellow cake mix

1 egg

1 stick unsalted butter, melted

For the filling:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 eggs, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon coconut extract

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

2 cup powdered sugar

1 stick unsalted butter, melted

For the topping:

1/2 cup sweetened coconut

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup sugar

4 tablespoons butter, melted

3/4 cup flour

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray a 9x13-inch pan with baking spray and set aside.

In a large bowl, pour in the cake mix, add the egg and melted butter and stir together with a wooden spoon. Once well mixed, pat into the bottom of the pan. Set aside.

In a large bowl, cream the cream cheese until smooth and add in the eggs one at a time, creaming into the cream cheese after adding into the bowl. Add the vanilla and coconut extract, lemon juice, powdered sugar and melted butter. Pour the filling on top of the cake mix.

For the topping: Mix in the brown and white sugar, sweetened coconut, and stir in the butter. Add the flour to the mix and stir. The topping will become very crumbly. Turn to wax or parchment paper and let it sit for about 10-15 minutes so the crumbs can dry out a bit. Sprinkle the crumbs on top of the filling. Bake in the oven for 35-40 minutes. Make sure not to over bake as the center won't be as gooey. Allow to cool and cut into squares.

Lemon Lush Dessert

For the Crust:

1 cup butter, softened but not to room temperature

2 cup flour

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup pecans, chopped in small pieces

For the cream cheese layer:

2 (8ounce packages cream cheese

1 cup powdered sugar

For the pudding layer and topping

2 small packages instant lemon pudding mix

3 1/2 cups cold milk

1 (16 ounce container whipped topping, thawed

Lemon zest, to garnish

Stir together butter, flour, sugar and chopped pecans in a mixing bowl. A fork works really well to get everything mixed together. Press into a 9x13-inch baking dish and bake 15-20 minutes at 350 degrees, or until a light golden brown. Remove from oven and set aside to cool.

Beat together cream cheese and sugar until creamy and smooth. Spread over cooled crust.

In another mixing bowl, whisk together pudding mix and milk. Allow to sit for 5 minutes to thicken up a little. Spread on top of the cream-cheese layer. Cover and place in the fridge for 1 hour. For added lemon flavor, you may choose to add some fresh lemon zest to this mixture.