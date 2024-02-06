Reflections on marriage and singlehood

This past weekend, I had the honor of witnessing the wedding of Courtney, one of my dearest friends and sisters in life, to her groom. It was a beautiful ceremony that gave all of the glory to God and began a marriage that I know will, too.

God wills beautiful, sacramental marriages that are a physical sign of the way God loves the Church here on earth, and this is one of those. During the ceremony, the pastor spoke about the way in which our Jesus is the one perfect love who fulfills us, how he is the first One we are to fall in love and stay in love with, the One we are to be loved perfectly by.

When we allow this to be true in our lives, we free ourselves to accept the reality that the person we are married to will fail us and that we will fail them, that they won't complete or fulfill us and that we won't do that for them, either. When we go into a marriage realizing this, it frees us to truly love the other person and to truly be loved by them. Then we can begin to do the work of helping each other be refined as we live toward the common goal of Heaven.

This truth of Jesus being our first and only perfect love is a beautiful and freeing reminder for those living the single vocation, too. Neither marriage nor singlehood is a higher calling than the other because we are already complete and whole in Jesus in both ways of living. Jesus wants us and loves us for who we are, as we are, with or without another person in the equation.