Reflections on beauty

"Beauty will save the world."

Fyodor Dostoyevsky wrote those words in his 19th-Century novel "The Idiot," and Pope John Paul II referenced them in his 1999 "Letter to Artists." It's an idea that has rung in my head as especially true throughout these past few weeks as our society and world face the fear, chaos and self-preservation we have let ourselves fall into because of this pandemic.

What is the antidote to fear? It is beauty. Fear tells us to focus on ourselves and getting what we believe we need at any cost. It separates us from each other, puts space between us. It tells us not to trust or believe in the goodness of the other. It repulses us from whatever is around us. It isolates.

Beauty, however, attracts. Think of a sunset or a moving song or a person you know who is truly beautiful. In each of these scenarios, beauty stops us in the routine of our day-to-day. Quietly, it invites us to stand and marvel, to forget, for a moment, our self-consciousness.

When we see or experience something beautiful, we want to access it in some way, to engage with it, to share in it with others. This is why we take pictures of sunsets and make Spotify playlists and spend time with the ones we love. Beauty moves us into communion with each other by asking us to focus on that which is not ourselves. It invites us to look outward toward something greater.