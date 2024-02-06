Reflections on a Confederate marker

The weather was warm for Dec. 29 in Israel, or so our tour guide informed us.

On the day in question in 2009, we stood facing the Mediterranean Sea, as clear a body of water as I've ever seen. It was here, in Caesarea, that Pontius Pilate had his headquarters while governor of the Roman province of Judea.

Approximately 100 yards from the water's edge stood a marker that historians assert has stood for two millennia.

It was difficult but not impossible to read the inscription, which included the word "Pilate."

An informational sign nearby explained the marker was the only extant archaeological evidence of the existence of the man who ordered the crucifixion of Jesus of Nazareth.

Nothing else of Pilate remains on this earth.

My mind went to Caesarea this past Tuesday night as I sat in a meeting of people debating a different marker -- the Confederate monument in Cape Girardeau's Ivers Square.

After spirited discussion, the members of the city's historic preservation commission voted unanimously that the marker be removed from the public property on which it sits and be stored.

The Confederate States of America wished to perpetuate slavery.

All eight commissioners agreed the 14 Â½-foot tall white slab constitutes an affront to African Americans because of its tacit endorsement of what was once called "the peculiar institution."

Cape Girardeau City Council will meet July 6 and receive the recommendation.

Presumably, the council will accept or reject the commission's findings.

Personally, I take no position on the monument.

As a reporter for this newspaper, I must remain impartial.