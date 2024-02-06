Reflecting on the meaning of Labor Day

On the first Monday in September, you may be looking forward to one last fling. That's because Labor Day is arriving, then. What does it mean to most folks? Do we meditate on the true reason we celebrate Labor Day, or does it have another meaning for us?

We are, indeed, a nation of accomplishment and work. In fact, we feel more productive and proud when we constantly see how much we can achieve in one day of 24 hours, in one week, month, or a year. Are we merely looking towards a long weekend every year, or one last day of which we can enjoy our favorite sport or family outing? It seems that most plan on grilling, boating or doing something fun.

School will be starting soon, and other jobs will continue as well, followed by fall, winter and spring. We may perhaps think that Labor Day is a day, even to work, but that isn't the meaning of the words.

"Labor Day was a part of the labor movement dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers. It wasn't always a day for fun and sun. The first Labor Day was celebrated on Tuesday September 5th, 1882 and was a tribute to the contributions of everyday workers toward the strength, prosperity and well-being of our country." (Byron Robinson, Ph.D. author/writer) Labor Day was made a federal holiday on June 28, 1894 by President Grover Cleveland. Do we even notice the reason for the holiday? One year, our family visited Disney World, and I doubt we thought of why we had the day off. Labor Day is important because it honors those men and women who helped make our country what it is today. Although many dislike the taste of the labor unions, the unions were created to take care of the welfare of workers. Although higher pay is cited most often, when we speak of labor unions -- the initial goal was to assure that particular conditions such as the expectation of reasonable hours, pay and fair treatment of workers, was in place.