Reflecting on the meaning of Labor Day

On the first Monday in September, you may be looking forward to one last fling. That's because Labor Day is arriving, then. What does it mean to most folks? Do we meditate on the true reason we celebrate Labor Day, or does it have another meaning for us?
We are, indeed, a nation of accomplishment and work. In fact, we feel more productive and proud when we constantly see how much we can achieve in one day of 24 hours, in one week, month, or a year. Are we merely looking towards a long weekend every year, or one last day of which we can enjoy our favorite sport or family outing? It seems that most plan on grilling, boating or doing something fun.
School will be starting soon, and other jobs will continue as well, followed by fall, winter and spring. We may perhaps think that Labor Day is a day, even to work, but that isn't the meaning of the words.
"Labor Day was a part of the labor movement dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers. It wasn't always a day for fun and sun. The first Labor Day was celebrated on Tuesday September 5th, 1882 and was a tribute to the contributions of everyday workers toward the strength, prosperity and well-being of our country." (Byron Robinson, Ph.D. author/writer) Labor Day was made a federal holiday on June 28, 1894 by President Grover Cleveland. Do we even notice the reason for the holiday? One year, our family visited Disney World, and I doubt we thought of why we had the day off. Labor Day is important because it honors those men and women who helped make our country what it is today. Although many dislike the taste of the labor unions, the unions were created to take care of the welfare of workers. Although higher pay is cited most often, when we speak of labor unions -- the initial goal was to assure that particular conditions such as the expectation of reasonable hours, pay and fair treatment of workers, was in place.
Our fast-paced society seems to have developed different views toward jobs than it previously did. Often, people attempt to work beyond their capacity and stay at the job site too long. We feel that, working long hours, shows ambition, energy and a good work ethic. We spend valuable time away from our families, so we can maintain a particular living-standard. We can forget how to relax and what we are like, within. Sometimes work becomes so important that we become imprisoned in the routine and performance of it. It's commendable to like what you do, but often, prompting ourselves to be busy constantly, is psychically and mentally unhealthy. "We can become caught up in what is called the Hustle culture of working nonstop. We eat on the run and dash from appointment to appointment." (Robinson, Ph.D.) We usually choose whatever method will get the job done faster.
Rather than taking leisurely drives when we plan trips, we instead fly. We rush to the airport, and from there, we hurry to make it to the various locations we must. Checking baggage and rushing off and on the plane, are all a part of this scenario. We need to tell ourselves that there's a limit to what we can do.
On the other side of the coin are those that look for any means they can, to shun labor. They look for ways to get out of work. Understanding the true meaning of Labor Day is a tool through which we can see the importance of our ability to work. Not only is our ability to work a blessing, but our skills are necessary cogs in the wheel of survival. We need to block off time to enjoy relationships with other people and family, without feeling guilty. Balance is the key and it's good to set aside a time, regularly, to recall our achievements, and reflect on what we've done to make the world a better place.
Billy Graham, evangelist, wrote "Our work was never meant to become the center of our lives. That place belongs only to God. Someone who brags about working 70 or 80 hours a week probably thinks he is the master of the job, but in reality he has become its slave." Again, balance is the key.
