Reflecting on priorities at Christmas

Priorities.

Seven Christmases ago I didn't have them sorted correctly.

This author was trying to get home to see his father before the latter died of oral cancer.

There was a tight window of time to get to Pennsylvania and back.

At the time, I was under part-time episcopal appointment to preach Sunday mornings, and I also had a regular Monday-to-Friday secular job.

My greatest regret is that I simply didn't take time off.

I drove to St. Louis on a snowy Friday morning and sat at Lambert Airport for six hours before the plane left for Chicago.

The weather was getting quite bad, and conditions were notably worse where I was headed.

After arriving at O'Hare Airport, to my alarm, all the flights east had either been canceled or postponed.

Every single one.

After repeated inquiries and more hours spent waiting at the gate, no one could say when the next flight out to Pittsburgh would be scheduled.

There was a plane ready to fly west, though, back to St. Louis.

I did a mental calculation and figured it would be best to try again on a more favorable weekend.

I called my parents and said I was heading home, that I couldn't get there.

Both were understanding.

Two months later, my mother called while I was grocery shopping in Jackson.

"If you want to see him again, you'd better get here," she said.

Not wanting to chance a plane flight again, I got in the car and drove 11 hours to western Pennsylvania.

I got there in time, but Dad was unconscious by then, deep into agonal breathing, the final step before transition.

The hospice nurse was kind and told me my father was trapped between two worlds, this one and the next, and that I should talk to him.

He'd hear me, she said.

I did talk. My first words were an apology.

My father died the next night, never having awakened.