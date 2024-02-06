Recipes for pork tenderloin marinade

When you find a great buy on meat it is nice to stock up and have extra to put in the freezer. Pork tenderloin is one of our favorites and it can be prepared in so many different ways.
We enjoy pork tenderloins grilled, but sometimes during the winter, that is not possible. So we resort to grilling or broiling. They can be prepared in a crock pot, but that is not my preferred method.
These recipes today call for a variety of different marinade ingredients to make each taste a little different from one another. I hope you can find a good buy on pork tenderloin and give one or more of these recipes a try. Enjoy!
This recipe uses an easy marinade, and a quick bake in the oven for a family-friendly dinner.
In a large zip baggie, mix soy sauce, sugar, sherry, onion powder, cinnamon, olive oil and garlic powder. Swish around to mix. Add the pork and seal the bag. Refrigerate to marinate at least 6 hours, or overnight.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Spray a medium casserole dish with nonstick spray.
Drain the pork, reserving the marinade, and place it into the dish. Pour a little of the marinade into the dish with the pork. Bake the tenderloin 25 to 35 minutes, or until meat thermometer registers 145 degrees. Allow meat to rest a few minutes before slicing. Slice into medallions.
Heat marinade to boiling and drizzle it onto the pork (if you wish).
Note: The tenderloin may also be grilled. Place tenderloins on oiled grill and cook 20 minutes, or to desired doneness.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/sweet-and-spicy-pork-tenderloin-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR2vn_a4KpM6MpQ0MS9If5ysQpQQECT1G6Ut7GVnu0d_ogwdgq7f_saWV_U
An easy marinade helps to develop a sweet crust as this delicious pork cooks.
Rinse the pork and pat dry; remove the silver skin (if still there). Trim any fat. Place in large ziptop freezer bag.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, garlic, ginger, oil, honey and brown sugar. Pour the marinade over the tenderloin and seal the bag. Marinate in the refrigerator for 2 hours.
Preheat the oven to 300 degrees.
Drain the marinade from the bag. Place the tenderloin on a roasting pan and sprinkle with sesame seeds.
Bake 25 to 35 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest portion registers 145 degrees.
Let rest for 5 to 10 minutes, then slice into medallions and serve immediately.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/honey-sesame-pork-tenderloin/
A sweet glazed ultra tender cut of pork that's perfect for a weeknight dinner or entertaining.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a pan with foil and place a cooking rack on top. Set aside.
Mix 1/4 cup maple syrup, molasses, vinegar, ginger and paprika together in a liquid measuring cup and set aside.
Line another baking sheet with foil (for easy clean up) and add cornstarch, sugar, salt, and pepper to the middle of the pan, mix it together and spread it out. Pour oil in a large non-stick skillet and heat over medium-high heat.
Pat the tenderloins dry with a paper towel and then dredge in the cornstarch mixture. Shake off excess and then place in the heated pan. Repeat with the other loin and place an inch apart from the other loin. Sear on all sides (about 8 to 10 minutes).
Place tenderloins on rack. Pour off any fat in the skillet and then add the syrup mix and cook for 3 minutes while stirring and scraping the bottom of the pan. Turn off heat. Remove 3 tablespoons of the sauce from the pan and set aside. Brush the tenderloins with a tablespoon (each) of the glaze left in the pan. Place in the oven for 15 minutes, remove, and baste again. Repeat basting every 4 minutes (about 2 to 3 times) until the internal temperature of the thickest part is at least 145 degrees. Remove from oven and let rest for 10 minutes.
While the pork rests, mix the remaining 3 tablespoons of maple syrup with the syrup mixture you reserved. Brush 1 tablespoon onto loins, slice, and serve with remaining sauce for drizzling over.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/maple-glazed-pork-tenderloin/
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients except the pork. Place the pork in a casserole dish. Pour the sauce over the pork. Cover the dish with a lid or with foil. Bake for 1 hour or just until the internal temperature reaches 145 degrees.
Slice the pork into medallions, place on a platter and spoon sauce over the pork.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/cranberry-pork-tenderloin/
This recipe makes a great weeknight dinner your whole family will love.
Place all marinade ingredients (everything except tenderloin) in a freezer zip bag and mix them well.
Prick the tenderloin with a fork and place in marinade bag. Zip closed, roll around to coat and chill for at least two hours.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Remove pork from marinade and place it in a roasting pan. Bake for 40 minutes, or until meat thermometer reaches 145 degrees to 150 degrees. Let the pork rest 5 to 10 minutes, then slice and serve.
Note: If you need the marinating done quickly, just let the tenderloin marinate in the bag at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/herb-marinated-pork-tenderloin/
Great way to prepare pork tenderloin on the grill!
Marinade:
Pork:
Marinate: Combine the marinade ingredients in a large zip baggie. Add the pork tenderloin and massage to work the marinade into the meat. Refrigerate the pork in the marinade for at least 6 hours.
Grill: When ready to grill, take the zip bag out of the refrigerator and let it sit at room temperature for about 30 minutes before grilling. Preheat the grill to medium-high. When ready to grill, oil the grill grate. Remove the pork from the marinade and set it on the grill. Brown on all sides and cook through (firm to the touch), 8 to 12 minutes total, or until the internal temperature in the center reaches 145 degrees.
Remove the pork from the grill and allow it to rest on a cutting board for 5 minutes before slicing.
Notes: To remove the silver skin on the pork: Take a sharp knife and slip the blade under the silver skin to begin cutting. Then you can grab the part you've cut and slide the blade under the rest of the silver skin to cut it off and remove it. Keep the blade close to the surface of the silver skin so you don't cut off any of the meat.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/balsamic-rosemary-grilled-pork-tenderloin/
A slightly sweet ginger sauce and broiled pineapple create an absolutely delicious pork tenderloin. Try grilling this recipe if you'd like. Grilled pineapple is fabulous!
Pineapple:
Pork:
Sauce:
Prepare The Pork And Pineapple: Heat the broiler. Place the pineapple slices on a foil-lined baking sheet.
In a small bowl, combine the hoisin sauce, ginger, garlic and mustard. Rub the pork with the sauce.
Place the pork in the broiler, about 4 inches from the heat; place the pineapple on the rack below the pork. Broil the pork until it registers 145 degrees on an instant-read thermometer, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from the broiler (let rest 10 minutes before slicing- the temperature will rise to 150 degrees. as the pork sits). Turn the pineapple slices; cook until browned in spots, about 10 minutes more.
Halve the pineapple slices; arrange on a platter with the sliced pork. Drizzle the pork with the pan juices; season with salt and pepper. Serve with quick ginger sauce.
Prepare The Sauce: In a small bowl, stir together all sauce ingredients; season with salt and pepper.
Serve: Serve the sliced pork tenderloin and pineapple with the sauce.
Notes: Peeling ginger: I find that it's easiest to grate ginger when it's frozen. Shave the peel off with a potato peeler and place it in the freezer for about 15 minutes or so before grating. When you're finished, you can put the remaining fresh ginger piece in a zip bag and keep in the freezer for future use. It keeps just fine in the freezer.
Try grilling this recipe if you'd like. Grilled pineapple is fabulous!
Source: www.recipegirl.com/glazed-pork-tenderloin-with-pineapple/
Cut the pork tenderloin into 1 inch chunks. Sprinkle the pork with rosemary.
String the pork and squash, alternating, onto four skewers, wrapping each piece of pork with a piece of bacon as you pierce it onto the skewer.
Preheat your grill to medium high. Grill the kebabs until the pork and bacon are cooked through, turning often. Serve immediately.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/grilled-bacon-rosemary-pork-tenderloin-kebabs/
What a great dinner recipe!
Combine all of the marinade ingredients in a small bowl, stirring until sugar dissolves.
Put teriyaki marinade and pork in a sealable plastic zip bag. Seal the bag and marinate the pork in the refrigerator, turning once, for at least 30 minutes or up to 4 hours.
Preheat the broiler. Remove the pork from the marinade and discard the marinade. Place pork on roasting pan and broil until an instant-read meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 145 degrees, about 15 minutes, turning once. Let rest for 10 minutes before slicing. Alternately, you can roast it in the oven. Bake for 20 minutes in 400-degree oven.
Notes: If you'd like to make an additional teriyaki sauce for spooning over the cooked pork tenderloin, just double the ingredients in the marinade. Use half for the marinade, and simmer the other half in a pan on the stove until slightly thickened.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/teriyaki-pork-tenderloin/
This recipe is great for the holidays or any time of year!
In a medium saucepan, bring the first 9 ingredients (through cloves) to a boil over medium heat. Reduce the heat, and simmer, stirring occasionally for 20 minutes. Remove half of the mixture and set aside.
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Lightly spray a shallow roasting pan with nonstick spray.
Brown the pork in hot oil in a nonstick skillet over medium high heat for 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Place the pork in the prepared pan.
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest portion registers 145 degrees., basting occasionally with half of cranberry mixture. Remove from the oven; cover the pork with aluminum foil and let stand for 5 minutes. Slice the pork and serve topped with the reserved cranberry mixture.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/orange-cranberry-glazed-pork-tenderloin/
Apple Sage Sauce:
Pork:
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Prepare The Sauce: Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat with the butter. Add the apple slices, cinnamon, and 1/2 teaspoon sage and fry and stir for 3 to 5 minutes or until the apples are softened, but still firm. Set aside to finish later.
Prepare The Pork: Lay the tenderloins parallel to each other so the thin end of one is next to the thick end of the other. That way, when you tie the two pieces together, you will end up with a roast of equal thickness. Using the heel of your hand, gently press the tenderloins to flatten them a bit.
Combine the remaining sage, salt and pepper and sprinkle some of it over the up side of each tenderloin, then place two layers of apples to cover one of the tenderloins. Place the other tenderloin on top, so that the apples are sandwiched the two roasts then tie with butcher's twine (or string) at 2-inch intervals. Sprinkle the rest of the sage seasoning mix all over the tied roast.
Heat the oil over medium-high heat in a large oven-proof skillet. Add the tied tenderloin roast and brown on all sides, about 5 minutes total. Insert pan into the oven and roast for 15 minutes or until it reaches an internal temperature of 140 degrees. Transfer the roast to a heated platter and cover loosely with foil while you make the apple pan sauce.
Finish The Sauce: Place the roasting pan over a medium burner and add the shallots. Fry for 1 minute, then add wine, chicken stock, and cider. Stir, scraping up any browned bits from bottom of the pan. Add reserved apple slices and any juices to the pan. Bring to a boil, and cook until the sauce just begins to thicken and become syrupy. Pour in the cream and cook a few minutes more until the sauce just thickens. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Remove the twine from the roast and slice into 1-inch thick slices. Spoon sauce and apples over the slices and serve.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/roasted-pork-tenderloin-with-sage-and-apple/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
