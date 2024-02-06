Recipes for pork tenderloin marinade

When you find a great buy on meat it is nice to stock up and have extra to put in the freezer. Pork tenderloin is one of our favorites and it can be prepared in so many different ways.

We enjoy pork tenderloins grilled, but sometimes during the winter, that is not possible. So we resort to grilling or broiling. They can be prepared in a crock pot, but that is not my preferred method.

These recipes today call for a variety of different marinade ingredients to make each taste a little different from one another. I hope you can find a good buy on pork tenderloin and give one or more of these recipes a try. Enjoy!

Sweet and Spicy Pork Tenderloin

This recipe uses an easy marinade, and a quick bake in the oven for a family-friendly dinner.

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

3 tablespoons sherry

1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder

1 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 1/2 pounds pork tenderloin

In a large zip baggie, mix soy sauce, sugar, sherry, onion powder, cinnamon, olive oil and garlic powder. Swish around to mix. Add the pork and seal the bag. Refrigerate to marinate at least 6 hours, or overnight.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Spray a medium casserole dish with nonstick spray.

Drain the pork, reserving the marinade, and place it into the dish. Pour a little of the marinade into the dish with the pork. Bake the tenderloin 25 to 35 minutes, or until meat thermometer registers 145 degrees. Allow meat to rest a few minutes before slicing. Slice into medallions.

Heat marinade to boiling and drizzle it onto the pork (if you wish).

Note: The tenderloin may also be grilled. Place tenderloins on oiled grill and cook 20 minutes, or to desired doneness.

Source: www.recipegirl.com/sweet-and-spicy-pork-tenderloin-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR2vn_a4KpM6MpQ0MS9If5ysQpQQECT1G6Ut7GVnu0d_ogwdgq7f_saWV_U

Honey Sesame Pork Tenderloin

An easy marinade helps to develop a sweet crust as this delicious pork cooks.

1 1/2 pounds pork tenderloin

1/2 cup soy sauce

2 medium garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger

1 tablespoon canola or vegetable oil

1/4 cup honey

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon sesame seeds (more or less, to taste)

Rinse the pork and pat dry; remove the silver skin (if still there). Trim any fat. Place in large ziptop freezer bag.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, garlic, ginger, oil, honey and brown sugar. Pour the marinade over the tenderloin and seal the bag. Marinate in the refrigerator for 2 hours.

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees.

Drain the marinade from the bag. Place the tenderloin on a roasting pan and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Bake 25 to 35 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest portion registers 145 degrees.

Let rest for 5 to 10 minutes, then slice into medallions and serve immediately.

Source: www.recipegirl.com/honey-sesame-pork-tenderloin/

Maple Glazed Pork Tenderloin

A sweet glazed ultra tender cut of pork that's perfect for a weeknight dinner or entertaining.

7 tablespoons maple syrup, divided

1/4 cup molasses

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

1/4 teaspoon paprika

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1 1/2 tablespoons granulated white sugar

2 teaspoons salt

1 1/2 teaspoons black pepper

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Two 1 to 1 1/2 pound pork tenderloins

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a pan with foil and place a cooking rack on top. Set aside.

Mix 1/4 cup maple syrup, molasses, vinegar, ginger and paprika together in a liquid measuring cup and set aside.

Line another baking sheet with foil (for easy clean up) and add cornstarch, sugar, salt, and pepper to the middle of the pan, mix it together and spread it out. Pour oil in a large non-stick skillet and heat over medium-high heat.

Pat the tenderloins dry with a paper towel and then dredge in the cornstarch mixture. Shake off excess and then place in the heated pan. Repeat with the other loin and place an inch apart from the other loin. Sear on all sides (about 8 to 10 minutes).

Place tenderloins on rack. Pour off any fat in the skillet and then add the syrup mix and cook for 3 minutes while stirring and scraping the bottom of the pan. Turn off heat. Remove 3 tablespoons of the sauce from the pan and set aside. Brush the tenderloins with a tablespoon (each) of the glaze left in the pan. Place in the oven for 15 minutes, remove, and baste again. Repeat basting every 4 minutes (about 2 to 3 times) until the internal temperature of the thickest part is at least 145 degrees. Remove from oven and let rest for 10 minutes.

While the pork rests, mix the remaining 3 tablespoons of maple syrup with the syrup mixture you reserved. Brush 1 tablespoon onto loins, slice, and serve with remaining sauce for drizzling over.

Source: www.recipegirl.com/maple-glazed-pork-tenderloin/

Cranberry Pork Tenderloin

1 (15-ounce) can whole berry cranberry sauce

1 (5.5-ounce) can apricot nectar

1 medium sweet onion, peeled and chopped

1/2 cup granulated white sugar

2 teaspoons cider vinegar

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1 teaspoon salt

2 pounds pork tenderloin

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients except the pork. Place the pork in a casserole dish. Pour the sauce over the pork. Cover the dish with a lid or with foil. Bake for 1 hour or just until the internal temperature reaches 145 degrees.

Slice the pork into medallions, place on a platter and spoon sauce over the pork.

Source: www.recipegirl.com/cranberry-pork-tenderloin/

Herb Marinated Pork Tenderloin

This recipe makes a great weeknight dinner your whole family will love.

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup canola or vegetable oil

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried marjoram

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon rubbed sage

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

2 pounds pork tenderloin, trimmed of fat

Place all marinade ingredients (everything except tenderloin) in a freezer zip bag and mix them well.

Prick the tenderloin with a fork and place in marinade bag. Zip closed, roll around to coat and chill for at least two hours.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Remove pork from marinade and place it in a roasting pan. Bake for 40 minutes, or until meat thermometer reaches 145 degrees to 150 degrees. Let the pork rest 5 to 10 minutes, then slice and serve.

Note: If you need the marinating done quickly, just let the tenderloin marinate in the bag at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Source: www.recipegirl.com/herb-marinated-pork-tenderloin/

Balsamic Rosemary Grilled Pork Tenderloin

Great way to prepare pork tenderloin on the grill!

Marinade:

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

3 tablespoons chopped green onions

3 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary

2 large garlic cloves, crushed

1 tablespoon freshly ground pepper

1 tablespoon sea salt

Pork:

2 pounds pork tenderloin

Marinate: Combine the marinade ingredients in a large zip baggie. Add the pork tenderloin and massage to work the marinade into the meat. Refrigerate the pork in the marinade for at least 6 hours.

Grill: When ready to grill, take the zip bag out of the refrigerator and let it sit at room temperature for about 30 minutes before grilling. Preheat the grill to medium-high. When ready to grill, oil the grill grate. Remove the pork from the marinade and set it on the grill. Brown on all sides and cook through (firm to the touch), 8 to 12 minutes total, or until the internal temperature in the center reaches 145 degrees.