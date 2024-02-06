Recipe exploration uncovers shrimp, salmon, chicken, turkey

By Susan McClanahan
January is coming to a close, but I'm still finding and trying new recipes. At my house we're always on the look out for new and different entree recipes, and that is just what I found this week when I went looking.
In today's column, there is a little something for everyone, including fish tacos and plenty of chicken varieties. A dessert recipe finishes the column, but you'll have to go online to read this entire article.
I hope you have a chance to enjoy all of these entree recipes, and maybe even the dessert recipe.
Combine all ingredients in a 4 to 6 quart crock-pot. Cover and cook on high heat 3 hours or on low for 4 to 5 hours. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Combine first eight ingredients in a bowl. Rub mixture on both sides of salmon fillets.
Place salmon on broiler pan coated with cooking spray. Broil 8 to 10 minutes until done and flakes easily with a fork.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8 x 8-inch dish. Layer chicken in bottom of sprayed dish. Pour marinara sauce over chicken and mix. Top with cheeses.
In a small bowl, mix bread crumbs, olive oil, fresh herbs and salt and pepper. Sprinkle over top of dish. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Serve with pasta and a green salad.
Heat a grill or grill pan to high. Clean and lightly oil hot grill. Stir together chili sauce and honey. Assemble kebabs (using 2 long skewers for each, threading skewer through head end and tail end of shrimp), season with salt and pepper. Grill until shrimp begin to turn opaque, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip, then brush liberally with glaze and cook until opaque throughout, 3 to 4 minutes. Brush with more glaze and serve.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Chop cauliflower and boil in salt water. When fork tender, drain the water off and add butter, sour cream, Parmesan cheese and a sprinkle of salt, pepper and garlic. Mash well and set aside.
While cauliflower is cooking, brown the ground turkey (or chop leftover roasted turkey), drain off any fat drippings and place meat into a deep-sided casserole dish which has been sprayed with cooking spray.
To layer the rest of the items, pour the chicken broth over the turkey. Layer the veggies over the meat and broth. Next, spread the mashed cauliflower over the veggies, taking care to bring the cauliflower all the way to the edges of the casserole dish, making a seal that will keep anything from bubbling out and over the dish. Top with the shredded cheese and bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. The cheese will be golden brown and bubbly. Serves 4.
In a 4-quart Dutch oven, cook the onion and garlic in margarine or butter until tender, but not brown. Add the water, potatoes, sausage, beans and bouillon granules. Heat to boiling. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 15 minutes. Add the cabbage, tomato paste or ketchup and vinegar. Simmer, covered, 10 minutes more. Makes 6 main dish servings.
Place tilapia chunks in a flat dish and pour 1/2 cup lime juice over the fish. Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours. Meanwhile, make the honey-cumin sauce by whisking together 1/3 cup lime juice, honey, 1 tablespoon vegetable oil and ground cumin in a small bowl. Set aside until needed.
Chipotle Mayonnaise Dressing: Place mayonnaise, chilies, adobo sauce, 1/4 teaspoon salt and cayenne pepper together in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until smooth. Cover and refrigerate until needed.
To bread the fish, place the flour, eggs and Panko crumbs in separate shallow dishes.
Season the fish with salt and pepper to taste. Dip the fish pieces first in the flour, coating evenly and shaking off any excess. Dip next in the eggs and last in the Panko crumbs, patting the pieces to help the bread crumbs hold. Set the fish aside on a plate.
To cook the breaded fish, pour 1 cup vegetable oil into a skillet to 1/4-inch deep. Heat the oil to 365 degrees over medium heat. Cook the fish, turning until all sides are golden brown and flesh is easily flaked with a fork. Drain on paper towels. Brush the fish with the honey-cumin sauce.
Mix the coleslaw and cilantro together in a bowl. Reserve 1/4 cup of the Chipotle mayonnaise dressing and pour the remaining dressing over the coleslaw mixture.
Toss to coat evenly. Place the warm tortillas on a flat surface and spread with 1 tablespoon reserved Chipotle mayonnaise. Divide the fish between the tortillas. Top with cilantro coleslaw. Serve immediately.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut chicken into bite-sized pieces, coat with 1-1/2 tablespoons of ranch dressing mix.
Saute in skillet with 1 tablespoon reserved bacon grease, along with bell peppers and garlic. When chicken is done, drain grease and liquid from skillet. Return chicken and vegetables to skillet. Pour a jar of Alfredo sauce and milk into skillet with chicken. Stir in 1 teaspoon ranch dressing mix. Simmer for 5 minutes.
In the bottom of one 9 x 13-inch or two 8 x 8-inch baking pans, layer half of the remaining jar of Alfredo sauce. Then layer one-third of each: pasta, chicken mix and tomatoes. Add 1/4 of the bacon pieces. Spread 1 cup of cheese over top.
Repeat layers two more times. After the third layer, cover with remaining Alfredo sauce, 1 cup cheese and remaining bacon. Bake for 30 minutes.
In a large resealable plastic bag, combine first six ingredients. Add chicken and shake to coat. In a large skillet, cook chicken in butter for 8 to 10 minutes or until juices run clear.
Place oil in large skillet and heat over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook, stirring frequently, until chicken is lightly browned and no longer pink in the center, 5 to 7 minutes. Add vegetables, garlic powder, and Teriyaki sauce to skillet. Reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring often, until vegetables are tender, about ten minutes. Serve over hot cooked rice.
If feeding a larger or hungrier crowd, double the amount of rice and load up on veggies. If you double the veggies, double the sauce and garlic powder as well.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat; brown chicken on both sides. Transfer to a 15 x 10 x 1-inch baking pan; reserve drippings. Bake chicken, uncovered, 8 to 10 minutes or until a thermometer reads 165 degrees.
Meanwhile, in same skillet, cook and stir shallot and rosemary in drippings until tender. Stir in broth. Bring to a boil; cook until liquid is reduced by half. Reduce heat to low; stir in lemon peel and juice. Whisk in butter, 1 tablespoon at a time, until creamy. Serve with chicken. Yield: 4 servings.
The chicken breasts stay nice and moist tucked under a blanket of melted cheese. It's extra special to serve, looks a little fancy but is not difficult to make.
In a large skillet, saute the spinach, mushrooms, onions and pecans in oil until mushrooms are tender. Set aside and keep warm.
Sprinkle chicken with seasoning. Using long-handled tongs, moisten a paper towel with cooking oil and lightly coat the grill rack.
Grill chicken, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 inches from the heat for 4 to 5 minutes on each side or until a meat thermometer reads 170 degrees. Top with cheese. Cover and grill 2 to 3 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. To serve, top each chicken breast with reserved spinach mixture. Yield: 4 servings.
In a small saucepan, combine juice, sugars and salt; bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve sugar. Cook, uncovered, 10 to 15 minutes or until mixture reaches a glaze consistency. Remove from heat; stir in mustard and orange peel.
Sprinkle chicken with lemon pepper. On a lightly greased grill rack, grill chicken, covered, over medium heat 6 to 8 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 170 degrees, brushing occasionally with some of the sauce during the last 5 minutes. Serve with remaining sauce. Yield: 6 servings.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat two 9-inch round cake pans with cooking spray and line bottoms with parchment paper. Beat 1 1/2 sticks butter, and 1 2/3 cups sugar for 3 minutes. Sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt; set aside. Add eggs, one at a time, to butter mixture and mix on low. Add flour mixture, in two parts, beating between each addition.
In separate bowl, mix the mashed bananas with sour cream and vanilla. Fold banana mixture into batter. Pour into pans and bake 30 to 35 minutes until done. Cool on wire rack. Sprinkle 1/4 cup sugar in large skillet. Cook over high heat until caramelized. Remove from heat and stir in 3 tablespoons butter until melted. Return to medium heat. Add 3 sliced ripe bananas to skillet and cook 1 to 2 minutes and gently turn and cook 2 more minutes until lightly browned.
Place sliced bananas between cooled layers of cake and ice with your favorite cream cheese frosting.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
