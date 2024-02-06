Recipe exploration uncovers shrimp, salmon, chicken, turkey

By Susan McClanahan

January is coming to a close, but I'm still finding and trying new recipes. At my house we're always on the look out for new and different entree recipes, and that is just what I found this week when I went looking.

In today's column, there is a little something for everyone, including fish tacos and plenty of chicken varieties. A dessert recipe finishes the column, but you'll have to go online to read this entire article.

I hope you have a chance to enjoy all of these entree recipes, and maybe even the dessert recipe.

Santa Fe Cheese Soup

1 pound Velveeta Cheese cubed

1 pound ground beef, browned and drained

1 (15 ounce) can whole kernel corn with liquid

1 (15 ounce) can kidney beans with liquid

1 (14 ounce) can stewed tomatoes diced, with liquid

1 package taco seasoning mix

1 (14 ounce) can tomatoes with diced green chilies with liquid

Combine all ingredients in a 4 to 6 quart crock-pot. Cover and cook on high heat 3 hours or on low for 4 to 5 hours. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Sweet Orange Salmon

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon grated orange peel

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground coriander

4-6 ounce salmon fillets

Cooking spray

Combine first eight ingredients in a bowl. Rub mixture on both sides of salmon fillets.

Place salmon on broiler pan coated with cooking spray. Broil 8 to 10 minutes until done and flakes easily with a fork.

Chicken Parmesan Casserole

4 cups shredded cooked chicken

1 jar Marinara sauce

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

1-2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup Panko bread crumbs

1-2 tablespoons olive oil

Fresh, chopped herbs (parsley, basil, oregano, etc.)

Salt and pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8 x 8-inch dish. Layer chicken in bottom of sprayed dish. Pour marinara sauce over chicken and mix. Top with cheeses.

In a small bowl, mix bread crumbs, olive oil, fresh herbs and salt and pepper. Sprinkle over top of dish. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Serve with pasta and a green salad.

Spicy-Sweet Glazed Shrimp

Vegetable oil for grill

2 tablespoons spicy chili sauce (such as Sriracha)

1/3 cup honey

2 pounds extra-jumbo shrimp (about 32 total), peeled and deveined (tails left on)

Salt and pepper to taste

Heat a grill or grill pan to high. Clean and lightly oil hot grill. Stir together chili sauce and honey. Assemble kebabs (using 2 long skewers for each, threading skewer through head end and tail end of shrimp), season with salt and pepper. Grill until shrimp begin to turn opaque, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip, then brush liberally with glaze and cook until opaque throughout, 3 to 4 minutes. Brush with more glaze and serve.

Turkey Shepherd's Pie

1 head cauliflower (or 1 pound bag of frozen cauliflower)

1 tablespoon butter

3 tablespoons low-fat sour cream

1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese

Salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste

1 can mixed vegetables, drained

1 pound ground turkey (leftover turkey is also good)

1/2 cup chicken broth

1 cup low-fat shredded cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Chop cauliflower and boil in salt water. When fork tender, drain the water off and add butter, sour cream, Parmesan cheese and a sprinkle of salt, pepper and garlic. Mash well and set aside.

While cauliflower is cooking, brown the ground turkey (or chop leftover roasted turkey), drain off any fat drippings and place meat into a deep-sided casserole dish which has been sprayed with cooking spray.

To layer the rest of the items, pour the chicken broth over the turkey. Layer the veggies over the meat and broth. Next, spread the mashed cauliflower over the veggies, taking care to bring the cauliflower all the way to the edges of the casserole dish, making a seal that will keep anything from bubbling out and over the dish. Top with the shredded cheese and bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. The cheese will be golden brown and bubbly. Serves 4.

Smoked Sausage and Bean Soup

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 (15 ounce) can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1 teaspoon instant beef bouillon granules

1 tablespoon margarine or butter

2 cups chopped cabbage

6 cups water

2 medium potatoes chopped (2 cups)

16 ounces fully cooked turkey smoked sausage, sliced

1/4 cup tomato paste or ketchup

3 tablespoons vinegar

In a 4-quart Dutch oven, cook the onion and garlic in margarine or butter until tender, but not brown. Add the water, potatoes, sausage, beans and bouillon granules. Heat to boiling. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 15 minutes. Add the cabbage, tomato paste or ketchup and vinegar. Simmer, covered, 10 minutes more. Makes 6 main dish servings.

Fish Tacos with Honey-Lime Cilantro Slaw and Chipotle Mayo

1 pound tilapia fillets, cut into chunks

1/2 cup fresh lime juice

1/3 cup fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 Chipotle chilies in adobo sauce

1 tablespoon adobo sauce from Chipotle peppers

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/3 cup flour

2 eggs, lightly beaten

2 cups Panko crumbs

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

1 cup vegetable oil for frying

2 cups three-color coleslaw blend

1 cup minced fresh cilantro leaves

8 (7-inch) flour tortillas warmed

Place tilapia chunks in a flat dish and pour 1/2 cup lime juice over the fish. Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours. Meanwhile, make the honey-cumin sauce by whisking together 1/3 cup lime juice, honey, 1 tablespoon vegetable oil and ground cumin in a small bowl. Set aside until needed.

Chipotle Mayonnaise Dressing: Place mayonnaise, chilies, adobo sauce, 1/4 teaspoon salt and cayenne pepper together in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until smooth. Cover and refrigerate until needed.

To bread the fish, place the flour, eggs and Panko crumbs in separate shallow dishes.

Season the fish with salt and pepper to taste. Dip the fish pieces first in the flour, coating evenly and shaking off any excess. Dip next in the eggs and last in the Panko crumbs, patting the pieces to help the bread crumbs hold. Set the fish aside on a plate.

To cook the breaded fish, pour 1 cup vegetable oil into a skillet to 1/4-inch deep. Heat the oil to 365 degrees over medium heat. Cook the fish, turning until all sides are golden brown and flesh is easily flaked with a fork. Drain on paper towels. Brush the fish with the honey-cumin sauce.

Mix the coleslaw and cilantro together in a bowl. Reserve 1/4 cup of the Chipotle mayonnaise dressing and pour the remaining dressing over the coleslaw mixture.

Toss to coat evenly. Place the warm tortillas on a flat surface and spread with 1 tablespoon reserved Chipotle mayonnaise. Divide the fish between the tortillas. Top with cilantro coleslaw. Serve immediately.